What Time is the Fortnite Season 7 Live Event?

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is almost here, and many people are wondering when they can watch the live event that will kick off the new season. Fortnite typically has an extravagant live event whenever a season ends, but Epic’s approach to events has changed over the past few seasons. Season 6 began with a single-player event called the Zero Crisis Finale, and this season’s story content was sprinkled throughout the entire season instead of having everything happen during a single event. Season 7 will follow a similar pattern, but the event schedule could be a bit different this time around. Here’s everything you need to know about the Fortnite Season 7 live event.

When is the Fortnite Season 7 Live Event?

Epic Games has not yet announced a live event for Fortnite Season 7. According to known leaker HYPEX, there will not be a live event to end the current season, but there could be an introductory event like the Zero Crisis Finale from March. Epic has announced that the Season 7 Story Trailer will premiere on YouTube at 2 AM ET on June 8, which is when the season is expected to begin. This is the same way that Season 6 began, so it’s possible that there will be a solo event to play once the servers come back online after downtime.

There's no live event this season, but UFOs will appear to build up for Season 7 and then we MIGHT get an intro event!https://t.co/YdA4V8rL6N — HYPEX – Fortnite Leaks (@HYPEX) May 27, 2021

It’s highly unlikely that there will be a giant live event for the launch of Season 7, though. Epic Games always announces events well in advance, and there hasn’t been any official announcement for a live finale event or a solo intro event. There have been several teasers for the new season released over the past few days, but it seems like the story trailer is all Fortnite fans will be getting when the new season starts.

Because there won’t be a live event to conclude Season 6, that doesn’t mean that the launch of Season 7 won’t be eventful. The story trailer will most likely show a ton of new locations and items that will be available in Season 7, and Epic Games will no doubt continue Fortnite’s recent pattern of mid-season storytelling that has really picked up steam with Season 6. Expect to see new weekly quests that involve talking to NPCs and learning more about the world and storyline. Fortnite Season 7 will begin when the story trailer premieres on Tuesday, June 8 at 2 AM ET.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.