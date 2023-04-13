Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you wondering where to find all Demonologist finger locations so you can exorcise the evil spirit? You must complete many objectives to exorcise an evil spirit from the Abandoned House map fully. Finding the five fingers and adding them to the sacrifice stands is the last step, so you are almost there! However, this won’t be an easy task to complete. Here is how to get Fingers in Demonologist quickly.

How to Get Fingers in Demonologist

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

To spawn the Fingers in Demonologist, you must first complete both objectives. The first set of objectives is identifying the ghost based on the evidence you have found. You then must complete the second set of objectives for you to be able to exorcise the evil spirit. The three objectives you must do t complete the second set of objectives are:

Have a ghost blow out a Candle Find the sitting ghost’s silhouette with the Ectoplasma Glass Take a photo of the ghost with the Camera

After you have completed the second set of objectives, the fingers will now spawn on the map. Unfortunately, there are no set spawn locations for the fingers, and they can spawn on objects or the floor. This means you will need to scour each room to find them. However, here are a few tips you can do to make finding them more manageable.

Related: All Cyclone St Secrets in Demonologist

The first thing to remember is that there will be a white highlight around them which causes the fingers to flicker. This will make the fingers stand out against the static scenery. We recommend starting on the ground floor and looking behind Tables and Bookcases. If you don’t find them there, look at Couches and Chairs.

Once you have found a finger, it is also recommended that you take it down to the basement and add it to the sacrifice stands so you don’t lose track of your progress. Once all five fingers have been added to the sacrifice stands, you will exorcise the evil spirit, and the house will be clean!

- This article was updated on April 13th, 2023