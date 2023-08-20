Boruto Chapter 82 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 81 Spoilers

Images: Mikio Ikemoto / Masashi Kishimoto / Shueisha / VIZ Media, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex brings us back to Konoha after a 4-month hiatus. As is tradition with monthly manga installments, this latest chapter was a meaty read that the fans are sure to enjoy. It shifts focus from being solely on Boruto and Kawaki, giving us a glimpse at what the other Konoha shinobi have been up to during this 4-year timeskip. One thing is for certain though: people are ready to see what’s next in the release of Boruto Chapter 82, aka Two Blue Vortex Chapter 2!

Boruto Chapter 82 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Boruto Chapter 82 will release on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. It will be available at 8 AM PT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET on the VIZ Media Boruto: Two Blue Vortex portal, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, and Manga Plus! The Chapter will be listed as Two Blue Vortex Chapter 2.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter

2 Release Date Countdown Check Here When the Chapter Drops!

If you’re ready to see what’s next in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 2, here’s our release time zone guide!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 9:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In the latest chapter, we see a new Hokage in place, Boruto’s name dragged in the mud, and Code makes his next move!

RECAP: Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 1 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 2

While it might be confusing to some at first, it appears Boruto has undergone a renumbering, with Two Blue Vortex starting at Chapter 1. It’s 4 years later, and everybody has grown considerably. Sarada takes on a bigger role, as does Sumire, who has not been affected by Eida’s abilities.

Shikamaru is now Hokage, with his ruthless tactical prowess being twisted against Boruto thanks to shinjutsu shenanigans. In fact, everybody’s out for Boruto’s blood, except Sarada, Sumire, and Himawari. His biggest crime? Allegedly killing Naruto, Lord Seventh Hokage.

The chapter closes as Boruto makes a glorious return, stomping Code’s face upon arrival. Code brings his claw grimes to attack Konoha, with Shikamaru sending shinobi to meet the threat. But will he turn his sights onto Boruto when they’re dealt with?

