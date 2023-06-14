Image: Hiro Mashima and Atsuo Ueda

Did you finish reading Chapter 135 and are looking for the Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Chapter 136 spoilers, release timeline, and recap so you don’t have to wait until the official chapter release? In this chapter, we saw the exciting conclusion of two battles, but what will happen after the dust settles? To help with the wait, we will provide Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest chapter 136 spoilers and raw scans as they are released, so you don’t have to wait long to see how it shakes out.

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Chapter 136 Spoilers

No Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest chapter 136 spoilers have been released yet, but we expect them to drop about five days before the official release of the chapter, so check back because we will update this guide once they become available!

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Chapter 136 Release Timeline

The Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Chapter 136 release timeline is 12:00 AM JST on Thursday, June 29, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PDT Wednesday, June 28

9:00 AM MDT Wednesday , June 28

, 10:00 AM CDT Wednesday , June 28

, 11:00 AM EDT Wednesday , June 28

, 12:00 PM ADT Wednesday , June 28

, 12:00 PM BRT Wednesday , June 28

, 3:00 PM GMT Wednesday , June 28

, 5:00 PM CEST Wednesday , June 28

, 8:30 PM IST Wednesday , June 28

, 10:00 PM ICT Wednesday , June 28

, 11:00 PM PHT Wednesday , June 28

, 12:00 AM JST Thursday, June 29

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Chapter 135 Recap

In chapter 135 of Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest, titled “Bored,” Lucy persuades Athena to abstain from combat. However, their efforts to secure the release of their remaining friends from Duke Barbaroa encounter some challenges. Meanwhile, Ennie chooses to spare Erza, Jellal, and Minerva for no other reason than sheer boredom.

Where Can I Read Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Chapter 136?

You can read Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest manga online from the official Weekly Shōnen Magazine website. Unfortunately, it is not translated into English, and you need a membership to read current issues. However, multiple unofficial websites allow you to read Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest online for free. As always, be careful what website you use and do so at your own risk.

- This article was updated on June 14th, 2023