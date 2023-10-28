Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Episode 9 English Sub Release Date & Time

Image: Madhouse

The latest episode of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End saw Frieren leave town to face Aura the Guillotine while Fern and Stark confronted the remaining members of the demonic envoy at Graf Granat’s mansion.

This episode marked the first time we saw Fern and Stark fight together against an actual threat without Frieren as backup. Prepare for more action as Frieren confronts Aura the Guillotine with the English sub release date of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Episode 9!

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Episode 9 Release Date and Time

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End’s Episode 9 English Sub is scheduled for release on Friday, November 3, 2023. You will be able to stream the new episode as a simulcast on Crunchyroll at 8:00 AM PT / 10:00 AM CT / 11:00 AM ET.

Can’t wait to watch the next episode? For the exact time it drops in your region, scroll down to our Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Episode 9 release time zone guide below.

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Denver, Calgary) 9:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 4:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 3:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

Episode 8 saw Stark and Fern rescue Graf Granat from the demon envoy’s clutches while Frieren went to confront Aura the Guillotine.

When Does The Next Episode of the Frieren English Dub Release?

Crunchyroll already has the first six episodes of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End English Dub as part of its offerings. Episode 7 will be released on Friday, November 3, 2023, at 12:30 PM PT / 2:30 PM CT / 3:30 PM ET.

RECAP: Beyond Journey’s End Episode 8 Spoilers and What to Expect in Episode 9

After easily killing Draht from the demon’s peace envoy, Frieren goes to make her way out of town but is intercepted by Fern and Stark. She explains the situation to them and the two sneak into Graf Granat’s mansion to kill the remaining members of the demonic envoy.

While there, they see an injured Graf Granat tied to a chair. Stark goes to free him but is stopped by Lügner and Linie entering the room. A fight ensues, with Stark creating an opening for Fern to land a devastating hit. The demon-killing blow isn’t enough to kill Lügner, but with Graf Granat’s injuries, our adventurers choose to make a strategic retreat. The episode ends with a teaser of Frieren’s fight against Aura the Guillotine.

Titled “Aura the Guillotine,” the anime’s Episode 9 will cover more of Aura’s history along with her much-anticipated fight against Frieren. Other than that, we will probably also see more of Lügner and Linie as the two hunt Fern and Stark down.

- This article was updated on October 28th, 2023