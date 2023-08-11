Yumeochi: Dreaming of Falling For You Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule (2023)

Chono Tsutomu is a young adult who, like many of us, has his fair share of regrets and missed opportunities in Yumeochi: Dreaming of Falling For You. But upon finding a mysterious manga, Chono can transport himself back to his past via lucid dreaming. The result is a manga series full of romantic comedy antics with a slight fantastical angle where Chono goes out with the literal girls of his dreams. It turns out, however, that he’s not alone in this phenomenon. As long as you keep up with the release date schedule for the Yumeochi: Dreaming of Falling For You manga chapters, you won’t miss out either!
Yumeochi: Dreaming of Falling For You Chapter Release Date Schedule 2023: When to Expect New Chapters
Yumeochi: Dreaming of Falling For You is published in Shonen Jump+in Japan and will release a new chapter on a typically weekly basis. Every chapter is also available on Manga Plus!
Since Yumeochi is relatively new as of 2023, you can still read every chapter on desktop and mobile, but later in the year, you’ll find the middle chapters only available on mobile. For example, once more chapters are available, you’ll only see the first 3 and the latest 3 chapters available, whereas you’ll need to use the mobile Manga Plus app to read the middle chapters on a limited basis.
For the full year’s schedule of releases, we’ve created this list of anticipated release dates in 2023 and will update you on any hiatuses or publication breaks. The last 3 chapters have each been staggered out an extra week with a single-page illustration released. However, Yumeochi: Dreaming of Falling For You also lists the release date of the next main chapter, so anticipated dates below will update accordingly:
|Chapter
|Release Date
|1
|February 4, 2023
|2
|February 11, 2023
|3
|February 18, 2023
|4
|February 25, 2023
|5
|March 4, 2023
|6
|March 11, 2023
|7
|March 18, 2023
|8
|March 25, 2023
|9
|April 1, 2023
|10
|April 8, 2023
|11
|April 15, 2023
|12
|April 22, 2023
|13
|April 29, 2023
|14
|May 6, 2023
|15
|May 13, 2023
|16
|May 20, 2023
|17
|May 27, 2023
|Special Chapter
|June 3, 2023
|18
|June 10, 2023
|19
|June 17, 2023
|20
|June 24, 2023
|21
|July 1, 2023
|Illustration 1
|July 8, 2023
|22
|July 15, 2023
|Illustration 2
|July 22, 2023
|23
|July 29, 2023
|Illustration 3
|August 5, 2023
|24
|August 12, 2023
|25
|August 19, 2023
|26
|August 26, 2023
|27
|September 2, 2023
|28
|September 9, 2023
|29
|September 16, 2023
|30
|September 23, 2023
|31
|September 30, 2023
|32
|October 7, 2023
|33
|October 14, 2023
|34
|October 21, 2023
|35
|October 28, 2023
|36
|November 4, 2023
|37
|November 11, 2023
|38
|November 18, 2023
|39
|November 25, 2023
|40
|December 2, 2023
|41
|December 9, 2023
|42
|December 16, 2023
|43
|December 23, 2023
As you can see, every week has a release, however minor or major. There’s always something out each week, and creator Ryoma Kitada usually confirms the release date of the main chapters at the end of any special releases. Stay tuned and dream on for more updates on Yumeochi: Dreaming of Falling For You!
- This article was updated on August 11th, 2023