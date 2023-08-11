Yumeochi: Dreaming of Falling For You Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule (2023)

Never miss a new chapter of Yumeochi: Dreaming of Falling For You!

August 11th, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
Yumeochi Dreaming of Falling For You Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule 2023
Image: Ryoma Kitada / Shueisha

Chono Tsutomu is a young adult who, like many of us, has his fair share of regrets and missed opportunities in Yumeochi: Dreaming of Falling For You. But upon finding a mysterious manga, Chono can transport himself back to his past via lucid dreaming. The result is a manga series full of romantic comedy antics with a slight fantastical angle where Chono goes out with the literal girls of his dreams. It turns out, however, that he’s not alone in this phenomenon. As long as you keep up with the release date schedule for the Yumeochi: Dreaming of Falling For You manga chapters, you won’t miss out either!

Yumeochi: Dreaming of Falling For You Chapter Release Date Schedule 2023: When to Expect New Chapters

Yumeochi: Dreaming of Falling For You is published in Shonen Jump+in Japan and will release a new chapter on a typically weekly basis. Every chapter is also available on Manga Plus!

Related: Blue Box Manga Release Date Schedule 2023

Since Yumeochi is relatively new as of 2023, you can still read every chapter on desktop and mobile, but later in the year, you’ll find the middle chapters only available on mobile. For example, once more chapters are available, you’ll only see the first 3 and the latest 3 chapters available, whereas you’ll need to use the mobile Manga Plus app to read the middle chapters on a limited basis.

For the full year’s schedule of releases, we’ve created this list of anticipated release dates in 2023 and will update you on any hiatuses or publication breaks. The last 3 chapters have each been staggered out an extra week with a single-page illustration released. However, Yumeochi: Dreaming of Falling For You also lists the release date of the next main chapter, so anticipated dates below will update accordingly:

ChapterRelease Date
1February 4, 2023
2February 11, 2023
3February 18, 2023
4February 25, 2023
5March 4, 2023
6March 11, 2023
7March 18, 2023
8March 25, 2023
9April 1, 2023
10April 8, 2023
11April 15, 2023
12April 22, 2023
13April 29, 2023
14May 6, 2023
15May 13, 2023
16May 20, 2023
17May 27, 2023
Special ChapterJune 3, 2023
18June 10, 2023
19June 17, 2023
20June 24, 2023
21July 1, 2023
Illustration 1July 8, 2023
22July 15, 2023
Illustration 2July 22, 2023
23July 29, 2023
Illustration 3August 5, 2023
24August 12, 2023
25August 19, 2023
26August 26, 2023
27September 2, 2023
28September 9, 2023
29September 16, 2023
30September 23, 2023
31September 30, 2023
32October 7, 2023
33October 14, 2023
34October 21, 2023
35October 28, 2023
36November 4, 2023
37November 11, 2023
38November 18, 2023
39November 25, 2023
40December 2, 2023
41December 9, 2023
42December 16, 2023
43December 23, 2023

As you can see, every week has a release, however minor or major. There’s always something out each week, and creator Ryoma Kitada usually confirms the release date of the main chapters at the end of any special releases. Stay tuned and dream on for more updates on Yumeochi: Dreaming of Falling For You!

- This article was updated on August 11th, 2023

About The Author

J.R. Waugh

J.R. is a content creator with AOTF and has been covering gaming and entertainment in the industry since 2022. Along with a B.A. in History from the University of Cincinnati, he has studied at the University of Birmingham, UK, and part of his M.A. at the University of Waterloo. You'll find J.R. particularly at home writing about the hottest manga and anime. He is highly passionate about horror, strategy, and RPGs, and anything about Star Trek or LOTR. When not ranting about fan theories or writing guides, J.R. also manages his local movie theater.

More Stories by J.R. Waugh

More on Attack of the Fanboy :