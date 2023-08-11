Yumeochi: Dreaming of Falling For You Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule (2023)

Image: Ryoma Kitada / Shueisha

Chono Tsutomu is a young adult who, like many of us, has his fair share of regrets and missed opportunities in Yumeochi: Dreaming of Falling For You. But upon finding a mysterious manga, Chono can transport himself back to his past via lucid dreaming. The result is a manga series full of romantic comedy antics with a slight fantastical angle where Chono goes out with the literal girls of his dreams. It turns out, however, that he’s not alone in this phenomenon. As long as you keep up with the release date schedule for the Yumeochi: Dreaming of Falling For You manga chapters, you won’t miss out either!

Yumeochi: Dreaming of Falling For You Chapter Release Date Schedule 2023: When to Expect New Chapters

Yumeochi: Dreaming of Falling For You is published in Shonen Jump+in Japan and will release a new chapter on a typically weekly basis. Every chapter is also available on Manga Plus!

Since Yumeochi is relatively new as of 2023, you can still read every chapter on desktop and mobile, but later in the year, you’ll find the middle chapters only available on mobile. For example, once more chapters are available, you’ll only see the first 3 and the latest 3 chapters available, whereas you’ll need to use the mobile Manga Plus app to read the middle chapters on a limited basis.

For the full year’s schedule of releases, we’ve created this list of anticipated release dates in 2023 and will update you on any hiatuses or publication breaks. The last 3 chapters have each been staggered out an extra week with a single-page illustration released. However, Yumeochi: Dreaming of Falling For You also lists the release date of the next main chapter, so anticipated dates below will update accordingly:

Chapter Release Date 1 February 4, 2023 2 February 11, 2023 3 February 18, 2023 4 February 25, 2023 5 March 4, 2023 6 March 11, 2023 7 March 18, 2023 8 March 25, 2023 9 April 1, 2023 10 April 8, 2023 11 April 15, 2023 12 April 22, 2023 13 April 29, 2023 14 May 6, 2023 15 May 13, 2023 16 May 20, 2023 17 May 27, 2023 Special Chapter June 3, 2023 18 June 10, 2023 19 June 17, 2023 20 June 24, 2023 21 July 1, 2023 Illustration 1 July 8, 2023 22 July 15, 2023 Illustration 2 July 22, 2023 23 July 29, 2023 Illustration 3 August 5, 2023 24 August 12, 2023 25 August 19, 2023 26 August 26, 2023 27 September 2, 2023 28 September 9, 2023 29 September 16, 2023 30 September 23, 2023 31 September 30, 2023 32 October 7, 2023 33 October 14, 2023 34 October 21, 2023 35 October 28, 2023 36 November 4, 2023 37 November 11, 2023 38 November 18, 2023 39 November 25, 2023 40 December 2, 2023 41 December 9, 2023 42 December 16, 2023 43 December 23, 2023

As you can see, every week has a release, however minor or major. There’s always something out each week, and creator Ryoma Kitada usually confirms the release date of the main chapters at the end of any special releases. Stay tuned and dream on for more updates on Yumeochi: Dreaming of Falling For You!

- This article was updated on August 11th, 2023