Image: Nintendo

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the long-awaited sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, is set to release on May 12th, 2023. In what has become a tradition with AAA games, select retailers are offering special pre-order bonuses to players who purchase the game early through them. This article will explain every The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kigndom pre-order bonus currently available and where to go to get them.

All Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Pre-Order Bonuses

Best Buy (United States)

Best Buy may not be many gamers’ go-to retailer, but it’s hard to deny that its exclusive pre-order bonus for Tears of the Kingdom is pretty cool. Players who pre-order a physical copy of the game through Best Buy will receive an art print of Tears of the Kingdom’s cover, which depicts Link overlooking Hyrule from the edge of a floating island. While the art print was originally exclusive to Best Buy customers who pre-ordered the game after the deal’s announcement, it’s since been retroactively added to all pre-orders.

If you preordered Zelda; Tears of the Kingdom CE from Best Buy in the past, they have now auto-added the art print preorder bonus to the order. More details about the art print: https://t.co/QX70aSVBNE



Check your order history to confirm pic.twitter.com/sgKfYi3Tyd — Wario64 (@Wario64) April 6, 2023 Image: Twitter

GameStop (United States)

Image: Gamestop

GameStop has earned a well-deserved reputation for the quality of its pre-order bonuses. As such, it’s no surprise that the veteran video game retailer’s exclusive pre-purchase incentive for Tears of the Kingdom pulls out all the stops. Those who pre-order Tears of the Kingdom at their local GameStop will receive a one-of-a-kind wooden plaque engraved with an image drawn in the style of the Sheikah Tribe’s hieroglyphs. This engraving shows a withered hand reaching towards a sinister eye, which could foreshadow details about Tears of the Kingdom’s story.

Walmart (United States)

Image: Walmart

Players who quickly pre-ordered Tears of the Kingdom through Walmart were rewarded a hangable wall scroll depicting the game’s corroded version of Link’s iconic Master Sword. However, only 5,000 copies of this incredibly charming decoration were made. Tragically, players who have recently attempted to pre-order a Walmart copy of Tears of the Kingdom have reportedly been informed that the wall scroll is sold out.

Related: What Are Fused Weapons in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

JB HI-Fi and EB Games (Australia)

Image: Nintendo

Australian players have the unique opportunity to pre-order Tears of the Kingdom from two local retailers, JB Hi-Fi and EB Games. Both offer a different pre-order bonus. Players who pre-order the game from JB Hi-Fi will receive a 40mm metal coin, while players who reserve their copy through EB Games will receive a luggage tag emblazoned with the game’s logo.

GameStop (Canada)

Image: Nintendo

Canadian Zelda fans who pre-order Tears of the Kingdom through Gamestop will receive a pin set featuring the “Great Calamity” era’s Link and Zelda. While this pre-order bonus may not be as grand as the American branch of Gamestop’s, the opportunity to pin one of gaming’s most iconic duos to their favorite shirt or jacket is one that most Legend of Zelda fans won’t want to pass up.

Walmart (Canada)

Image: Nintendo

Canadian gamers who place an advance order on Tears of the Kingdom through Walmart will be given an exclusive luggage tag almost identical to EB Games in Australia. With this unique form of identification, Legend of Zelda enthusiasts can show off their love for the series and keep an eye on their suitcases whenever they travel.

Related: The ‘Unfair’ Price of Tears of the Kingdom Isn’t That Surprising if You Stop to Think About It

Nintendo Store (Israel)

Image: Nintendo

Those who pre-order Tears of the Kingdom through the Nintendo Store in Israel can choose between one of two bonuses. The first is a metal coin very similar to the one offered by JB Hi-Fi and the European Nintendo Store, while the second is an exclusive black t-shirt with a unique variant of the game’s logo.

Amazon (Japan)

Image: Amazon

The Japan-exclusive pre-order bonus for Tears of the Kingdom, available through Amazon, might be the weirdest. Instead of a figurine or wall decoration, Japanese players will receive a Legend of Zelda-themed fork and spoon. While odd, this set of utensils is fully functional, and eating a meal with them while playing Tears of the Kingdom will undoubtedly be a charming experience.

Nitnendo Store (Europe)

Image: Nintendo

The European Nintendo Store (primarily the branches operating in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Italy, and Germany) will receive a pre-order bundle featuring two previously-mentioned items. These are the metal coin offered by JB Hi-Fi in Australia and the luggage tag available in Canadian Walmarts and EB Games. Alternatively, those who pre-order the Collector’s Edition will receive another bundle containing a Legend of Zelda-themed notebook and a Collector’s Medal they can hang from a wall.

Related: All New Abilities Confirmed in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Gamewoori (South Korea)

Image: Gamewoori

In a stark departure from the norm, South Korea has more pre-order bonuses than every other country. The first is from Gamewoori, which offers fans who pre-order Tears of the Kingdom a jigsaw puzzle depicting the game’s art, which will undoubtedly entertain puzzle-loving Legend of Zelda fans.

Kakao (South Korea)

Image: Kakao

Pre-orders of Tears of the Kingdom made through the South Korean retailer Kakao come with a beautiful desk mat. While the exact size of the matt is hard to make out, it appears to be large enough to cover the desks of most hardcore PC gamers, and the quality of its interpretation of the game’s box art is admirable.

SSG (South Korea)

Image: SSG

Korean players who pre-order Tears of the Kingdom through SSG can choose between two charming bonuses. The first is a green towel bearing the winged Legend of Zelda logo introduced in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword. The second is a pair of Zelda-themed key rings depicting the previously-mentioned logo and the corrupted Master Sword.

Related: Changes We Want to See in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Toys “R” Us (South Korea)

Image: Toys “R” Us

The beloved child-focused retailer Toys “R” Us is still going strong in North Korea, and its pre-order bonus for Tears of the Kingdom is as charming as the store itself. The first bonus is a Legend of Zelda-themed coaster, and the second is an incredibly comfortably-looking white blanket with a golden design of the corrupted Master Sword.

TMON (South Korea)

Image: TMON

Of the South Korean Tears of the Kigndom pre-order bonuses, the ones offered by TMON are easily the biggest. Not only do pre-orders of the Standard Edition of Tears of the Kingdom include a black tote bag, but pre-orders of the Collector’s Edition come with a fully-functional passport case, allowing players to take their love of Legend of Zelda with them around the world.

World of Games (Switzerland)

Image: World of Games

Swiss gamers who pre-order Tears of Kingdom through the local retailer World of Games will receive a notebook like the one offered with a European Nintendo Shop’s Collector Edition. The sleek little book will appeal to artistically-minded Legend of Zelda fans by giving them a place to draw Zelda-inspired doodles or take notes about the game.

- This article was updated on April 12th, 2023