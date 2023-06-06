Diablo 4 Voice Actors: All Characters and Cast List

Are you seeking an ultimate guide on Diablo 4 voice actors, all characters, and the cast list? One of the best aspects of the Diablo franchise is the voice actors chosen for our favorite characters. When we experience these voice actors at work in fantastic cutscenes, we often wonder who they are and if we’ve heard them voice a different character in another game.
All Characters and Cast List in Diablo 4
Here is the entire cast of Diablo 4:
- Airidah: Isla Blair
- Asgail: Neve McIntosh
- Astaroth: David Lodge
- Brol: David Jung
- Daruuk: Donald Li
- Denbar: Artt Butler
- Donan: James Goode
- Elias: Anthony Howell
- Inarius: Gabe Kunda
- Iosef: Gideon Emery
- Khelit: Caleb Yen
- Lilith: Caroline Faber
- Lorath: Ralph Ineson
- Mephisto: Steve Blum
- Meshif: Ramiz Monsef
- Nafain: Gordon Kennedy
- Neyrelle: Judy Alice Lee
- Orbei Abbott: Clive Mantle
- Oyuun: Momo Yeung
- Prava: Debra Wilson
- Rathma: Scott Whyte
- Taissa: Cherise Boothe
- Vhenard: Ulka Mohanty
- Zolaya: Fiona Rene
Anthony Howell as Elias
Howell is known for his work as Samuels in Alien: Isolation, the Omen King in Elden Ring, and Fourchenault in Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker.
Gabe Kunda as Inarius
Kunda is known for providing his voice as Qujappat in Code Geass, Gueldre in Black Clover, Kaburagi in Deca-Dence, and KAY/O in Valorant.
Caroline Faber as Lilith
Faber is known for her role as Matron Fletcher in Grantchester, Hunith in Merlin, Paula’s Mum in Dis/Connected, and PC Vanessa Jenkins in EastEnders.
Debra Wilson as Prava
Waller is Debbie in Over the Hedge, Amanda Waller in Batman: The Enemy Within, Cere Junda in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and Headmistress Bloodgood in Monster High.
Voice Actors for Every Class in Diablo 4?
There are currently five classes in Diablo 4, each with a female and male voice actor.
Who Voices the Barbarian in Diablo 4?
The Barbarian is voiced by:
- Ray Chase (Male)
- Laila Berzins (Female)
Who Voices the Druid in Diablo 4?
The Druid is voiced by:
- Andrew Morgado (Male)
- Courtenay Taylor (Female)
Who Voices the Necromancer in Diablo 4?
The Necromancer is voiced by:
- Jesse Burch (Male)
- Elle Newlands (Female)
Who Voices the Rogue in Diablo 4?
The Rogue is voiced by:
- Andres Williams (Male)
- Anna Koval (Female)
Who Voices the Sorcerer in Diablo 4?
The Sorcerer is voiced by:
- Joseph Balderrama (Male)
- Maya Saroya (Female)
We will update this guide if Diablo 4 receives any new voice actors for characters in the future.
- This article was updated on June 6th, 2023