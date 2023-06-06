Diablo 4 Voice Actors: All Characters and Cast List

Here are the voice actors for all Diablo 4 characters.

June 6th, 2023 by Matthew Kevin Mitchell
Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you seeking an ultimate guide on Diablo 4 voice actors, all characters, and the cast list? One of the best aspects of the Diablo franchise is the voice actors chosen for our favorite characters. When we experience these voice actors at work in fantastic cutscenes, we often wonder who they are and if we’ve heard them voice a different character in another game.

All Characters and Cast List in Diablo 4

Here is the entire cast of Diablo 4:

  • Airidah: Isla Blair
  • Asgail: Neve McIntosh
  • Astaroth: David Lodge
  • Brol: David Jung
  • Daruuk: Donald Li
  • Denbar: Artt Butler
  • Donan: James Goode
  • Elias: Anthony Howell
  • Inarius: Gabe Kunda
  • Iosef: Gideon Emery
  • Khelit: Caleb Yen
  • Lilith: Caroline Faber
  • Lorath: Ralph Ineson
  • Mephisto: Steve Blum
  • Meshif: Ramiz Monsef
  • Nafain: Gordon Kennedy
  • Neyrelle: Judy Alice Lee
  • Orbei Abbott: Clive Mantle
  • Oyuun: Momo Yeung
  • Prava: Debra Wilson
  • Rathma: Scott Whyte
  • Taissa: Cherise Boothe
  • Vhenard: Ulka Mohanty
  • Zolaya: Fiona Rene

Anthony Howell as Elias

Anthony-Howell-as-Elias
Image: Blizzard Entertainment

Howell is known for his work as Samuels in Alien: Isolation, the Omen King in Elden Ring, and Fourchenault in Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker.

Gabe Kunda as Inarius

Gabe-Kunda-as-Inarius
Image: Blizzard Entertainment

Kunda is known for providing his voice as Qujappat in Code Geass, Gueldre in Black Clover, Kaburagi in Deca-Dence, and KAY/O in Valorant.

Caroline Faber as Lilith

Caroline-Faber-as-Lilith
Image: Blizzard Entertainment

Faber is known for her role as Matron Fletcher in Grantchester, Hunith in Merlin, Paula’s Mum in Dis/Connected, and PC Vanessa Jenkins in EastEnders.

Debra Wilson as Prava

Debra-Wilson-as-Prava
Image: Blizzard Entertainment

Waller is Debbie in Over the Hedge, Amanda Waller in Batman: The Enemy Within, Cere Junda in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and Headmistress Bloodgood in Monster High.

Related: How to Play Diablo 4 on Steam Deck

Voice Actors for Every Class in Diablo 4?

All-Diablo-4-Classes
Image: Attack of the Fanboy

There are currently five classes in Diablo 4, each with a female and male voice actor.

Who Voices the Barbarian in Diablo 4?

Barbarian-Diablo-4
Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Barbarian is voiced by:

  • Ray Chase (Male)
  • Laila Berzins (Female)

Who Voices the Druid in Diablo 4?

Druid-Diablo-4
Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Druid is voiced by:

  • Andrew Morgado (Male)
  • Courtenay Taylor (Female)

Who Voices the Necromancer in Diablo 4?

Necromancer-Diablo-4
Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Necromancer is voiced by:

  • Jesse Burch (Male)
  • Elle Newlands (Female)

Who Voices the Rogue in Diablo 4?

Rogue-Diablo-4
Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Rogue is voiced by:

  • Andres Williams (Male)
  • Anna Koval (Female)

Who Voices the Sorcerer in Diablo 4?

Sorcerer-Diablo-4
Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Sorcerer is voiced by:

  • Joseph Balderrama (Male)
  • Maya Saroya (Female)

We will update this guide if Diablo 4 receives any new voice actors for characters in the future.

- This article was updated on June 6th, 2023

About The Author

Avatar photo

Matthew Kevin Mitchell has been a contributing writer for Attack of the Fanboy and PC Invasion since 2022. Matthew primarily covers Manga like One Piece, horror movies like Scream, and survival horror games like Dead by Daylight. His favorite moment came during his first press event covering Scream 6 for AotF. He hails from Denver, Colorado, where he received his Bachelor of Science in Information Technology from Regis University. When he isn’t scaring himself silly or writing, he loves to play ice hockey, spoil his dog, and drink an unhealthy amount of coffee.

More Stories by Matthew Kevin Mitchell

More on Attack of the Fanboy :