Dying Light 2 Pizza Charm: How to Get Slice Promotion DLC Code

Just a few weeks after the launch of Dying Light 2, the extra content has begun to pop up. First, we got some free DLC items, and now we are onto promotional pizza charms. Not to say that a free charm is a bad thing, it’s just not the news about Dying Light 2 that people were wanting to hear. People want more bug fixes and optimization rather than free charms to be shoved in their faces. However, this is all we have gotten so far. So let’s go over how you can get this charm for yourself.

How to get The Slice Pizza Charm in Dying Light 2

Unlike the Authority DLC pack, this charm is not technically free. It’s not just some code that you can find and slap in, you will need to spend a little bit of money if you want the charm. If you want this charm you will need to use the Slice app to order yourself some pizza and you will receive a code for the charm alongside your order. There does not seem to be some minimum purchase you need to make to get the charm, so you can just get the cheapest item you want if you don’t care about the food and just want the charm.

After you get your code in your receipt, you will need to take the code over to Techland’s own website. Either log into or make yourself an account and redeem the code. Make sure your Techland account is linked to where ever you own Dying Light 2 and the charm should be available next time you open the game. You should be able to find it in your stash like your other DLC or Pre-order items.

The charm doesn’t seem to provide any bonus as the Korek Charm does, So unless you are a die-hard collector for anything Dying Light 2 has to offer you may want to pass on this deal. Of course, if you planned on using Slice anyway, then this is a nice bonus for your order. But again, this is just a little weapon charm that has no impact on the game. If you have any more trouble with Dying Light 2 make sure to check out our other guides.

Dying Light 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. A Nintendo Switch version of the game will be released later in 2022.