How to Get Circle K Rewards in Modern Warfare 2

Circle K and Mountain Dew are hosting a new Modern Warfare promotion.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is out now and developers Infinity Ward are wanting everybody to hear. In addition to providing some of the most spectacular shooter experiences in mainstream gaming, it’s also making use of widespread promotion and collaboration with well-known brands and establishments. One particular chain is Circle K, the convenience store chain with over 15,000 locations across North America and Europe. If you frequent this chain and enjoy Modern Warfare 2, you’ll be rewarded thanks to this upcoming promotion with Circle K.

What Is the Circle K Promotion for Modern Warfare 2?

In addition to the current Mountain Dew promotion, if you purchase the same specially-marked 20oz bottles at participating Circle K locations starting November 2, 2022, you’ll receive a unique code for an Animated Calling Card. If you wish to activate this and gain your rewards, you’ll need a mobile phone as additional redemption instructions will be sent via text message. You can redeem your codes through a special Circle K Mountain Dew portal. Additionally, you’ll be able to get any other available Mountain Dew products as part of the brand’s promotion, including the following:

20oz bottles: 30 minutes of Dual 2XP

12-packs: 60 minutes of Dual 2XP, 75 COD Points

24-packs: 120 minutes of Dual 2XP, 150 COD Points

Game Fuel 12-packs: 12 codes for 15 minutes of Dual 2XP

If this is your first time redeeming Mountain Dew codes from specially-marked bottles, you’ll also gain a special Operator skin. You can only redeem 1,200 COD points through this promotion. This promotion has been around for over a decade and affords avid COD fans opportunities to build up their Multiplayer presence fast, accumulate rewards, and reap the benefits of enjoying their favorite snacks.

Is the Circle K Mountain Dew Link Down?

Excited gamers might be prepping to have the link ready and see an error page upon opening the link early. This is likely due to the promotion not being active yet, so keep your eyes peeled for November 2, 2022, to make the most of your Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer grind.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II released on October 28, 2022, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on October 28th, 2022