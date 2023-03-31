How to Get the Waterways Maintenance Key DMZ

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you wondering how to get the Waterways Maintenance Kit Key in DMZ on the new Ashika Island map? There are a lot of new keys for you to find that will unlock new areas, but it may be hard to know where to find these keys and the locations of the buildings they unlock. However, once unlocked, these new areas provide a fun challenge and reward you with powerful loot. One example of a new key is the Waterways Maintenance Kit Key, which unlocks a cache supply crate with valuable loot.

How to Get the Waterways Maintenance Kit Key DMZ

You can find the Waterways Maintenance Kit Key in Warzone 2.0 DMZ using these three methods:

Enemy AI Drops: AI enemies have a chance to drop keys, so find yourself a location where you can farm them by having them call for backup.

AI enemies have a chance to drop keys, so find yourself a location where you can farm them by having them call for backup. HVT Contracts: Eliminating high-valued targets using HVT contracts is an easy way to obtain keys as they are guaranteed to provide them when looted.

Eliminating high-valued targets using HVT contracts is an easy way to obtain keys as they are guaranteed to provide them when looted. Looting Containers: All loot containers have a rare chance of dropping keys. Loot containers include clothing, duffle bags, fridges, and toolboxes.

The easiest way to find the Waterways Maintenance Kit Key is by looting. Therefore, ensure you are looting all AI enemies you defeat and all containers you come across. You will find that you will locate the Waterways Maintenance Kit Key and other valuable keys.

Waterways Maintenance Kit Key Location DMZ

You will find the Waterways Maintenance Key Kit northwest of Tsuki Castle, at coordinates F4, which is the center of the Ashika Island map.

First, look for a hut structure with a missing door and damaged walls. Then, enter the hut, and you will find a well at its center.

You will then need to use a zipline to traverse down the well into the water. Once there, you will find the Waterways Maintenance Kit Key.

