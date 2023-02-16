After learning about the sad truths after completing the Final Dawn quest, you may be asking yourself if Lightfall is the end of Destiny 2. We’ve known about Lightfall and the biggest bad we’ve faced yet, The Witness, for a while now. Will Lightfall be the end of Destiny 2?

Is Lightfall the End of Destiny 2? Explained

After watching the Lightfall vidoc, we know that Lightfall is the beginning of the end, but not the end entirely. The story told in Lightfall is one that has been building for a while, and the story told in Season 20 will go hand in hand and work to push the story of defending Earth even further.

We know that Lightfall isn’t the end because the next chapter will be called The Final Shape. Much like the Witch Queen and Lightfall, The Final Shape will be another expansion in the Destiny 2 universe.

After The Final Shape, the Light and Dark saga that has been going on in Destiny 2 for a very long time will come to a close. If anything, Lightfall isn’t the end but The Final Shape is.

However, Bungie has made it known that they want to keep Destiny alive and evolving as long as they can. We don’t know much about The Final Shape and we know even less about what lies beyond, but know that Destiny 2 isn’t ending anytime soon.

That said, we wouldn’t be surprised to see Destiny 3 come along after the Light and Dark saga is concluded. Destiny 2 is still running on old systems, so a full refresh of everything with a brand-new chapter would make sense.

We are excited about Lightfall and all the many changes it is bringing, including Strand. We can’t wait for it to begin and will be here for all your news and guides.

Destiny 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 16th, 2023