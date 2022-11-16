Many players are still looking for more information about the sequel to Call of Duty Warzone that releases on November 16. Some players are curious about how the developers will handle Warzone 2’s download and if the game will take as much space as the previous title. One question that has been on everyone’s mind since the game’s announcement, Will Warzone 2 be a separate download from Modern Warfare 2? Luckily for you, we will answer this question.

Is Warzone 2 a Separate Download From Modern Warfare 2?

Yes, Warzone 2 can be downloaded separately from Modern Warfare 2. Warzone 2 is free to play, and any player can download it from featured game stores. If players decide to give Modern Warfare 2 a chance after trying Warzone 2 or DMZ, they can purchase the game and start downloading it.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 share files, so players who have any of them installed will have to download fewer files. So do not worry if your start downloading the game and your friends say their download is different from yours.

Unfortunately for many players, Warzone 2 is almost as big as Warzone 1. Many players started to make room for the game once they found out that on PC, the game would take more than 100GB, so if your console or PC is running low on storage, you should consider uninstalling a game or buying an external hard drive.

Warzone 2 came along with Modern Warfare 2’s Season One, and many players are already excited about all the new content that came with the launch of the season.

Besides the new skins and operators featured in Modern Warfare 2’s Season One, the developers added a new high-fire rate assault rifle, so if you have not unlocked it yet, go to our guide on how to unlock the M13B in Warzone 2. All in all, Call of Duty players are now flooded with content, so they should have their hands full for a while.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. For more information about the game, go to the official Treyarch Studio Twitter account.

- This article was updated on November 16th, 2022