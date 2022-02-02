Pokemon Legends Arceus Request 10 Guide: How to Unlock and Start

Pokemon Legendes Arceus has really taken the Pokemon franchise outside of its comfort zone. One of the many new additions to the franchise are the requests. While Pokemon games have always had random NPCs that would ask you for items or pokemon and would reward you for them, it has never had something this formal. These requests are similar to quests in Breath of the Wild. Alongside these requests, we also have additions like furnishing your home to change Rotom forms.

Since requests are so important for players to earn rewards, they are very important to most players. Each request has specific requirements that need to be met before you can begin them. This is leaving many players confused since they seem to be missing the unlock requirements for Request 10. Let’s go over what you need to do to unlock Request 10 and where you can begin it.

How to Unlock and Being Request 10 in Pokemon Legends Arceus

In order to unlock Request 10, you will need to advance to a specific point in the game, wait for enough time to pass and have access to a certain pokemon. The point in the game you will need to get to and the amount of time you need to pass seem to be linked. This is because the first step to unlocking the quest is to have Beauregard’s Wurmple evolve into a Cascoon.

The exact amount of time that needs to pass in the game seems to vary, but as long as you work your way to the third area, the Cobal Coastlands, you should have waited long enough. Just check in with Beauregard regularly as you progress through the game and see when the evolution happens.

After the Wurmple has evolved, you will need to go catch a Silcoon and raise it to level 10 and evolve it. With your new Beautifly in hand, Request 10 should now be unlocked for you. You can check this by going to the Galaxy Hall. Once inside the Galaxy Hall, go to the blackboard in the Professor’s room to begin Request 10. Then go outside and speak to Beauregard to get started. If you have any more trouble with Pokemon Legends Arceus make sure to check out our other guides.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is available now on Nintendo Switch.