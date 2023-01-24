Unturned’s survival map Arid is one of the most-played fan-made maps in the game. Players can download it to access over 800 new items with new IDs, a unique crafting system, and gameplay changes that add a twist to this survival game’s standard gameplay.
In Arid, players have a chance to complete quests to get blueprints used to craft powerful items, as well as exploring a new way to unlock equipment with barters. You just have to be careful where you stand, as there are explosives around the map ready to blow you up when you misstep.
With so many new items, so come lots of new item IDs in Arid. These are used mostly when you want to use cheats to get items instantly and skip any boring missions or game parts where you’re stuck.
How to use cheatcodes in Unturned Arid
In my over 20 years of gaming, I learned that some games are just much more fun when you treat them like a huge sandbox with cheatcodes.
As in any Unturned map and mode that has cheats enabled, to use item IDs in Arid to get items fast, you need to use cheat codes. Here’s how to do it:
- Choose the map you want to play
- Click the “Allow cheatcodes” checkbox on the left, making sure a green checkmark is on it
- Start a match
- Open the chatbox pressing J
- Type @give [item ID]
For example, if you want to use Arid’s Sledge, you should type in the chatbox @give 59169. The Sledge will appear in front of you so you can start using it right away.
All item IDs in Unturned Arid
Here’s the full list of item IDs in Unturned Arid, divided by item category.
Arid General Items
|Item ID
|Name
|58999
|Debugging Item
|59000
|Metal Fragments
|59001
|Glass Fragments
|59002
|Cloth Fragments
|59003
|Blowtorch
|59004
|Hammer
|59005
|Pocketknife
|59006
|Saw
|59007
|Copper Wire
|59008
|Copper Coil
|59009
|Metal Bar
|59010
|Metal Parts
|59011
|Metal Sheet
|59012
|Mug
|59013
|Plate
|59014
|Antiseptic
|59015
|Camera
|59016
|Electronics
|59017
|Lens
|59018
|Lighter
|59019
|Radio Receiver
|59020
|Radio Transmitter
|59021
|Radio
|59022
|Unknown
|59023
|RC Controller
|59024
|Saltpeter
|59025
|Sugar
|59026
|TV Remote
|59027
|Walkie
|59028
|Plastic Fragments
|59029
|Baking Pan
|59030
|Empty Jar
|59031
|Fork
|59032
|Butter Knife
|59033
|Spork
|59034
|Coffee Pot
|59035
|Cooking Pot
|59036
|blasting cap
|59037
|Computer Mouse
|59038
|Computer Keyboard
|59039
|Cable
|59040
|Dumbbell
|59041
|USB Stick
|59042
|Hard Drive
|59043
|Paper Towel
|59044
|Key
|59045
|Candy
|59046
|Canned Beans
|59047
|Canned Chicken
|59048
|Canned Dog Food
|59049
|Canned Fish
|59050
|Canned Fish 1
|59051
|Canned Fruit
|59052
|Unknown
|59053
|Crackers
|59054
|Canteen
|59055
|Violetray Berry
|59056
|Bottled Water
|59057
|Violetray Jam
|59058
|Fish Crackers
|59059
|Military Ration
|59060
|Military Ration
|59061
|Military Ration
|59062
|Meat Raw
|59063
|Meat Cooked
|59064
|Jeans 1
|59065
|Jeans 2
|59066
|Jeans 3
|59067
|Pants 1
|59068
|Pants 2
|59069
|Pants 3
|59070
|Tracksuit Bottoms 1
|59071
|Tracksuit Bottoms 2
|59072
|Tracksuit Bottoms 3
|59073
|Baseball Jacket 1
|59074
|Baseball Jacket 2
|59088
|Baseball Jacket 3
|59076
|Hoodie 1
|59077
|Hoodie 2
|59078
|Hoodie 3
|59079
|Hoodie 4
|59080
|Hoodie 5
|59081
|Jacket 1
|59082
|Jacket 2
|59083
|Jacket 3
|59084
|Jacket 4
|59085
|Jacket 5
|59086
|Jacket 6
|59087
|Tracksuit Top 1
|59088
|Tracksuit Top 2
|59089
|Tracksuit Top 3
|59090
|Military Bottoms
|59091
|Military Top 1
|59092
|Military Top 2
|59093
|Military Top 3
|59094
|Camping Pack
|59095
|Compact Backpack
|59096
|Coyote Pack Gray
|59097
|Coyote Pack Green
|59098
|Coyote Pack Tan
|59099
|Knapsack Blue
|59100
|Knapsack Green
|59101
|Knapsack Pink
|59102
|Knapsack Red
|59103
|Knapsack Yellow
|59104
|Rucksack
|59105
|Unknown
|59106
|Beanie 1
|59107
|Beanie 2
|59108
|Beanie 3
|59109
|Beanie 4
|59110
|Beanie 5
|59111
|Beanie 6
|59112
|Fishing Hat 1
|59113
|Fishing Hat 2
|59114
|Fishing Hat 3
|59115
|Fishing Hat 4
|59116
|Beret
|59117
|Military Cap
|59118
|Ski Mask 1
|59119
|Ski Mask 2
|59120
|Ski Mask 3
|59121
|Ski Mask 4
|59122
|Ski Mask 5
|59123
|Fishing Vest 1
|59124
|Fishing Vest 2
|59125
|Fishing Vest 3
|59126
|Fishing Vest 4
|59127
|Military Vest 1
|59128
|Military Vest 2
|59129
|Gas Canister
|59130
|Oil
|59131
|Kerosene
|59132
|Trumpet
|59133
|AN Fertiliser
|59134
|Unknown
|59135
|Crab 0
|59136
|Crab 1
|59137
|Fishy
|59138
|Big Fishy
|59139
|Green Fish
|59140
|Yellofish
|59141
|Lobster
|59142
|Catfish
|59143
|Unknown
|59144
|Unknown
|59145
|Unknown
|59146
|Handcuffs
|59147
|Handcuffs Key
|59148
|Police Bottoms
|59149
|Police Shirt 1
|59150
|Police Shirt 2
|59151
|Balaclava
|59152
|Police Cap
|59153
|Police Helmet
|59154
|Police Vest
|59155
|Military Helmet
|59156
|Cloth Vest
|59157
|Cloth Vest
|59158
|Cloth Vest
|59159
|Shorts
|59160
|Shorts
|59161
|Military Cap 1
|59162
|Lubricant Oil
|59163
|Firefighter Vintage Helmet
|59164
|Firefighter Helmet
|59165
|Firefighter Top
|59166
|Firefighter Bottoms
|59167
|Axe
|59168
|Axe
|59169
|Sledge
|59170
|Bandage
|59171
|Sterile Bandage
|59172
|Dressing
|59173
|Rag
|59174
|Iodine
|59175
|Splint
|59176
|Cotton Balls
|59177
|Tweezers
|59178
|Spoon
|59179
|Toaster
|59180
|Golden Spoon
|59181
|Rolling Pin
|59182
|Crayons
|59183
|Pants 4
|59184
|Jacket 7
|59185
|Hoodie 6
|59186
|Hoodie 7
|59187
|Shirt 1
|59188
|Shirt 2
|59189
|Shirt 3
|59190
|Shirt 4
|59191
|Shirt 5
|59192
|Raspberry
|59193
|Blueberry
|59194
|Raspberry Jam
|59195
|Blueberry Jam
|59196
|Detonator
|59197
|Natural Fertilizer
|59198
|Homemade Explosives
|59199
|Homemade Charge
|59200
|Suitcase
|59201
|Log
|59202
|Plank
|59203
|Wooden Doorway
|59204
|Wooden Floor
|59205
|Triangular Wooden Floor
|59206
|Wooden Ramp
|59207
|Wooden Wall
|59208
|Wooden Post
|59209
|Wooden Pillar
|59210
|Wooden Hole
|59211
|Wooden Garage
|59212
|Wooden Rampart
|59213
|Wooden Roof
|59214
|Triangular Wooden Roof
|59215
|Wooden Stairs
|59216
|Wooden Triangular Hole
|59217
|Wooden Window
|59218
|Bedroll
|59219
|Wooden Spikes
|59220
|Wooden Crate
|59221
|Hardened Glass
|59222
|Wooden Door
|59223
|Metal Door
|59224
|Wooden Gate
|59225
|Metal Gate
|59226
|Wooden Hatch
|59227
|Wooden Ladder
|59228
|Metal Ladder
|59229
|Potato
|59230
|Potato Seed
|59231
|Campfire
|59232
|Unknown
|59233
|Metal Hatch
|59234
|Tomato
|59235
|Tomato Seed
|59236
|Propane Tank
|59237
|Watering Can
|59238
|Vinegar
|59239
|Phone
|59240
|Clock
|59241
|Nails
|59242
|Tomato Jar
|59243
|Asparagus
|59244
|Asparagus Jar
|59245
|PGR7 Magazine
|59246
|Target Ammo Box
|59247
|PGR7
|59248
|Low Tier Gun Parts
|59249
|T22
|59250
|Target Magazine
|59251
|Target Box
|59252
|Target Drum
|59253
|Landmine
|59254
|Razor Wire
|59255
|Razor Wire Long
|59256
|Doorway
|59257
|PGR7S Silencer
|59258
|PGR7
|59259
|AR20
|59260
|AR20 Mag
|59261
|AR20 Sights
|59262
|High Tier Gun Parts
|59263
|Intermediate Ammo Box
|59264
|Rescue Saw
|59265
|Bronze Coin
|59266
|Bronze Ingot
|59267
|Bronze Pigeon
|59268
|Silver Coin
|59269
|Silver Ingot
|59270
|Silver Falcon
|59271
|Gold Coin
|59272
|Gold Ingot
|59273
|Gold Quail
|59274
|Diamond
|59275
|Broken Saw
|59276
|Saw Blade
|59277
|Motor Oil
|59278
|Engine Chain
|59279
|White Fuse
|59280
|Turbocharger
|59281
|Air Filter Cover
|59282
|Head Gasket
|59283
|Suspension Spring
|59284
|Engine Piston
|59285
|Car Engine
|59286
|Car Battery
|59287
|Shovel
|59288
|Magnum Ammo Box
|59289
|Magnum Magazine
|59290
|COS1919
|59291
|Subsonic Ammo Box
|59292
|Honey B mag
|59293
|Honey B Sights
|59294
|Honey Bee
|59295
|Target Pointer
|59296
|BP22
|59297
|Pistol Holo Sight
|59298
|Pistol Comp
|59299
|Unknown
|59300
|Hunting Scope
|59301
|Pistol Comp
|59302
|Pakol
|59303
|Pakol
|59304
|Pakol
|59305
|Pakol
|59306
|Pakol
|59307
|Pakol
|59308
|Turban
|59309
|Drakonov
|59310
|Kobra Sight
|59311
|Rifle Ammo Box
|59312
|Drakonov Mag
|59313
|OSP Scope
|59314
|Zolash
|59315
|zolash mag
|59316
|VAN98 Clip
|59317
|VAN98
|59318
|Bluesteel Scope
|59319
|WKM12.7 Mag
|59320
|WKM12.7
|59321
|Assault Scope
|59322
|Zolash
|59323
|Zolash
|59324
|Zolash suppressor
|59325
|Pistol Ammo Box
|59326
|Swift Magazine
|59327
|Burette
|59328
|Pistol Suppressor
|59329
|Kasov
|59330
|Uzy
|59331
|Uzy Mag
|59332
|AR
|59333
|AR
|59334
|Pants
|59335
|Pants
|59336
|Pants
|59337
|Shirt
|59338
|Shirt
|59339
|Shirt
|59340
|Military Vest
|59341
|Military Cap
|59342
|Illegal Gun Parts
|59343
|T22
|59344
|Military Helmet
|59345
|Nightvision Goggles
|59346
|Bandana
|59347
|GP Suppressor
|59348
|GP460
|59349
|Holoscope
|59350
|Broken NVGS
|59351
|Photocathodes
|59352
|Photomultiplier Tubes
|59353
|Diving Mask
|59354
|Diving Tank
|59355
|Hyper Adrenaline
|59356
|regen stim
|59357
|RPG Warhead
|59358
|RPG
|59359
|RPG Scope
|59360
|Box Planter
|59361
|RC Car Red
|59362
|RC Car Blue
|59363
|RC Car Yellow
|59364
|RC Car Green
|59365
|RC Car Orange
|59366
|RC Car Purple
|59367
|Tikhiy Supressor
|59368
|Tikhiy
|59369
|Alum Leaves
|59370
|Clove Leaves
|59371
|TKB400
|59372
|Scissors
|59373
|Balisong
|59374
|Reloading Tools
|59375
|Rewire Kit
|59376
|Toolbox
|59377
|Gunpowder
|59378
|Explosive Compound
|59379
|Tank Shell
|59380
|Tank Projectile
|59381
|Tank Cartridge Case
|59382
|Kalakov
|59383
|Holotech Sight
|59384
|Holotech Sight
|59385
|RPG Breech
|59386
|RPG Barrel
|59387
|RPG Trigger Assembly
|59388
|MGL Rubber Nades
|59389
|MGL
|59390
|MGL HE Nades
|59391
|Nemesis Magazine
|59392
|Nemesis
|59393
|8x Scope
|59394
|Canned Soda
|59395
|Fanny Pack
|59396
|Fanny Pack
|59397
|Fanny Pack
|59398
|Stack Of Money
|59399
|Rhodium Coin
|59400
|Physical Dogecoin
|59401
|Secured Folder
|59402
|Blue Floppy Disk
|59403
|Red Floppy Disk
|59404
|Green Floppy Disk
|59405
|Black Floppy Disk
|59406
|Golden COS1919
|59407
|C99 Clip
|59408
|C99
|59409
|DF
|59410
|Pistol Holo Sight
|59411
|Heavy Military Helmet
|59412
|Unknown
|59413
|Nemesis Prototype
|59414
|Field Knife
|59415
|Field Knife
|59416
|Heavy Military Helmet
|59417
|Armor Plating
|59418
|Frag Grenade
|59419
|Stick Grenade
|59420
|Stick Grenade Bomb
|59421
|Golden Zolash
|59422
|Deagle Gold
|59423
|MKP
|59424
|MKP Box
|59425
|Heavy Military Helmet
|59426
|Heavy Military Helmet
|59427
|Military Helmet
|59428
|Military Helmet
|59429
|Military Helmet
|59430
|Military Vest
|59431
|Military Vest
|59432
|Military Vest [PRESS]
|59433
|Military Pants
|59434
|Military Shirt
|59435
|Ghost Sight
|59436
|LSR556
|59437
|Pistol Holo Sight
|59438
|Armored Metal Door
|59439
|Clay
|59440
|Bricks
|59441
|brick doorway
|59442
|brick doorway
|59443
|brick Floor
|59444
|triangular brick floor
|59445
|brick garage
|59446
|triangular brick hole
|59447
|brick hole
|59448
|brick pillar
|59449
|brick post
|59449
|brick post
|59450
|brick ramp
|59451
|brick rampart
|59452
|brick roof
|59453
|triangular brick roof
|59454
|brick stairs
|59455
|brick wall
|59456
|brick windows
|59457
|Metal Doorway
|59458
|Metal Doorway
|59459
|metal floor
|59460
|triangualr metal floor
|59461
|metal garage
|59462
|metal hole
|59463
|metal triangular hole
|59464
|metal pillar
|59465
|metal post
|59466
|metal ramp
|59467
|metal ramprt
|59468
|metal roof
|59469
|triangular metal roof
|59470
|metal stairs
|59471
|metal wall
|59472
|metal window
|59473
|adamtine doorway
|59474
|adamtine doorway
|59475
|adamtine floor
|59476
|adamtaine triangular floor
|59477
|adamtine garage
|59478
|adamantine hole
|59479
|adamantine triangular hole
|59480
|adamantine pillar
|59481
|adamantine post
|59482
|adamantine ramp
|59483
|adamantine rampart
|59484
|adamantine roof
|59485
|adamantine triangular roof
|59486
|adamantine stairs
|59487
|adamantine wall
|59488
|adamantine window
|59489
|adamantine armored door
|59490
|map
|59491
|generator
|59492
|Railgun Box
|59493
|Railgun
|59494
|razved
|59495
|tac pointer
|59496
|tac pointer
|59497
|tac pointer
|59498
|zolash mod 0
|59499
|WKM Sight
|59500
|Wooden Planter Floor
|59501
|wooden planter roof
|59502
|claim generator
|59503
|pickaxe
|59504
|raw adamantine
|59505
|adamantine ingot
|59506
|adamantine hatch
|59507
|BREN Autocannon
|59508
|Sentry Mag
|59509
|BREN Autocannon Barrel
|59510
|BREN Autocannon Loading Assembly
|59511
|Bren Receiver
|59512
|Military Computer
|59513
|Turret
|59514
|Red Circuit Board
|59515
|Marking Flare
|59516
|gasmask
|59517
|plastic canteen
|59518
|plastic crate
|59519
|Plastic gas can
|59520
|compact generator
|59521
|pumpjack
|59522
|industrial generator
|59523
|Red’s Military Shirt
|59524
|Round Glasses
|59525
|Architect’s Baseball Jacket
|59526
|Baseball Cap
|59527
|Gasmask Filter
|59528
|Metal Ore
|59529
|Charcoal
|59530
|Steel Mesh
|59531
|Hatchet
|59532
|Icon Blueprint
|59533
|Icon Currency
|59534
|Icon Barter
|59535
|Icon Shopping
|59536
|Rue’s Shorts
|59537
|Rue’s Jacket
|59538
|Vehicle Alternator
|59539
|Spark Plug
|59540
|Binoculars
|59541
|AP Shell
|59542
|Ammo Belt
|59543
|Training Ammo Belt
|59544
|Mine Shell
|59545
|Machete
|59546
|Yellow Construction Helmet
|59547
|White Construction Helmet
|59548
|Carjack
|59549
|Stealy
|59550
|SSD
|59551
|Life Preserver
|59552
|Bowling Ball
|59553
|Empty Can
|59554
|Clothing Iron
|59555
|Technical Manual
|59556
|Weapons Manual
|59557
|Old Newspaper
|59558
|Paintbrush
|59559
|Blue Pen
|59560
|Empty Ammo Pouch
|59561
|Empty Glass Bottle
|59562
|Metal Bucket
|59563
|Metal Sheet stack
|59564
|Roll Of Cloth
|59565
|Glass Pane
|59566
|Glass Cube
|59567
|Metal Pipe
|59568
|Nailgun
|59569
|Screw Nuts
|59570
|Screws
|59571
|Bolts
|59572
|Screwdriver
|59573
|Fishing Line
|59574
|Rope
|59575
|Wrench
|59576
|Pipe Wrench
|59577
|Traffic Cone
|59578
|Jug
|59579
|Rubber Ducky
|59580
|Scrubbing Brush
|59581
|Matchbox
|59582
|Scrapped Wires
|59583
|GPU
|59584
|Broken Lightbulb
|59585
|Lightbulb
|59586
|Electric Drill
|59587
|Fishing Net
|59588
|Measuring Tape
|59589
|Valve
|59590
|Hair Dryer
|59591
|Cheese Grater
|59592
|Vent Filter
|59593
|Hose
|59594
|Metal Spring
|59595
|Towel
|59596
|Trowel
|59597
|Roller Brush
|59598
|Tackle Box
|59599
|Notepad
|59600
|Anvil
|59601
|Puzzle Trophy
|59602
|Vase
|59603
|Pillow
|59604
|Magnifying Glass
|59605
|Encrypted CD
|59606
|Fire Extinguisher
|59607
|Mini Fridge
|59608
|Multi
|59609
|Multi
|59610
|Multi
|59611
|Multi
|59612
|Multi
|59613
|IR Spotlight
|59614
|Dogtag
|59615
|Bundle of Dogtags
|59616
|Pile Of Dogtags
|59617
|Entrenching Tool
|59618
|Encrypted Transmitter
|59619
|Radio Handset
|59620
|Field Telephone
|59621
|Video Receiver
|59622
|CW Keyer
|59623
|Compass
|59624
|Battery Acid
|59625
|Gummed Tape
|59626
|Empty Spray Can
|59627
|Iridium Traces
|59628
|Iridium Bar
|59629
|Construction Shirt
|59630
|Chocolate
|59631
|bottled water 4/5
|59632
|bottled water 3/5
|59633
|bottled water 2/5
|59634
|bottled water 1/5
|59635
|empty plastic bottle
|59636
|Medkit 3/3
|59637
|Medkit 2/3
|59638
|Medkit 1/3
|59639
|Painkillers 10/10
|59640
|Painkillers 9/10
|59641
|Painkillers 8/10
|59642
|Painkillers 7/10
|59643
|Painkillers 6/10
|59644
|Painkillers 5/10
|59645
|Painkillers 4/10
|59646
|Painkillers 3/10
|59647
|Painkillers 2/10
|59648
|Painkillers 1/10
|59649
|White Smoke
|59650
|Purple Smoke
|59651
|Flashbang
|59652
|Minefield Landmine
|59653
|Magnifier
|59654
|Holotech Scope tan
|59655
|AR Mag Tracer
|59656
|Zolash Mag Tracer
|59657
|Zolash Mag BOom
|59658
|HQ Fabric
|59659
|Weapon Repair Kit
|59660
|Tracer Ammunition Box
|59661
|Zolash Muzzle
|59662
|US Ration
|59663
|Burger
|59664
|Al
|59665
|BRUT
|59666
|Demolition Charge
|59667
|Breaching Charge
|59668
|Demolition Charge XL
|59669
|Rucksack Xl
|59670
|Empty Syringe
|59671
|Alicepack
|59672
|Rucksack
|59673
|Heavy Military Vest
|59674
|Heavy Military Helmet
|59675
|Heavy Military Helmet
|59676
|Heavy Military Helmet
|59677
|Heavy Military Helmet
|59678
|Rangefinder
|59679
|HE Ammo Belt
|59680
|Stack Of Gunpowder
|59681
|Ammo Crate
|59682
|Ammo Crate Intermediate
|59683
|Ammo Crate Subsonic
|59684
|Magbox Honey B
|59685
|Magbox AR
|59686
|Firewater
|59687
|HE Mortar
|59688
|Incendiary Mortar
|59689
|Ammo Crate Hypervelocity
|59690
|Thermobaric Grenade
|59691
|Decoction
|59692
|Tea Package
|59693
|Tomato Plant
|59694
|Potato Plant
|59695
|Tea Plant Seed
|59696
|Tea Plant
|59697
|Tea Leaves
|59698
|Mug Of Tea
|59699
|Golden Zolash Muzzle Brake
|59700
|Ammo Crate Magnum
|59701
|Magbox Magnum
|59702
|Police Helmet
|59703
|Tree Trunk
|59704
|Unknown
|59705
|Military Helmet
|59706
|Herbal Syrup
|59707
|PKO Sight
|59708
|Airdrop Crate
|59709
|Sulfur
|59710
|Sulfur Crystal
|59711
|Ruined Pickaxe
|59712
|Upgraded Pickaxe
|59713
|Stack of Metal Ore
|59714
|Roll of plastic
|59715
|Stack of Logs
|59716
|Iodine 4/5
|59717
|Iodine 3/5
|59718
|Iodine 2/5
|59719
|Iodine 1/5
|59720
|Patrol Cap
|59721
|Documents Bag
|59722
|Suit Top
|59723
|Suit Bottoms
|59724
|Documents Bag
|59725
|Armory Keycard
|59726
|Horde Beacon
|59727
|Fishing Rod Tier 1
|59728
|Fishing Rod Tier 2
|59729
|Fishing Rod Tier 3
|59730
|Fishing Rod Tier 4
|59731
|Fishing Rod Tier 5
|59732
|Fishing Rod Tier 6
|59733
|Rusty Zolash
|59734
|Rusty VAN93
|59735
|STG
|59736
|STG
|59737
|Rusty STG
|59738
|Oneway Glass
|59739
|Metal Window Bars
|59740
|Ammo Crate Pistol
|59741
|Package of Beans
|59742
|Package Of Water
|59743
|Police Vest Mk. II
|59744
|Bus Driver’s Jacket
|59745
|Baseball Cap
|59746
|Armored Vest Mk. II
|59747
|Heavy Military Helmet
|59748
|Heavy Military Helmet
|59749
|Recon Vest Mk. II
|59750
|Swayer
|59751
|Swayer
|59752
|Swayer
|59753
|Military Helmet [PRESS]
|59754
|GP460
|59755
|Nightvision
|59756
|Miltary Pants
|59757
|Military Top
|59758
|Rucksack
|59759
|Bandana
|59760
|Bandana
|59761
|Bandana
|59762
|Black Spray Can
|59763
|Rucksack
|59764
|Recon Vest Mk. II
|59765
|Recon Vest Mk. II
|59766
|Police Vest Mk. II
|59767
|Heavy Military Helmet
|59768
|Heavy Military Helmet
|59769
|Drakonov
|59770
|OSP
|59771
|Panoramic Sight
|59772
|Chevron Scope
|59773
|Rope Ladder
|59774
|Roll Of Lead
|59775
|Biohazard Bottom
|59776
|Biohazard Top
|59777
|Magbox
|59778
|Magbox
|59779
|Zolash Mod 1
|59780
|Nemesis Scope
|59781
|Turban
|59782
|Cloth Vest
|59783
|Eirik’s Shirt
|59784
|Secure Box
|59785
|Cloth Mannequin
|59786
|Phantom Scope
|59787
|Nemesis
|59788
|Placard
|59789
|Wall Rack
|59790
|Metal Crate
|59791
|Golden Round Glasses
|59792
|Diving Pack
|59793
|Traffic Cone Cap
|59794
|Car Cassette Player
|59795
|Lump Of Charcoal
|59796
|Stack of Armor Plating
|59797
|Stack of HQ Fabric
|59798
|Swift Box
|59799
|SPS17
|59800
|SV68 Mag
|59801
|SV68
|59802
|Tac Razved
|59803
|Zolash Mod. 0 [R]
|59804
|Redline Scope
|59805
|Stack of Bricks
|59806
|Pile Of Electronics
|59807
|Industrial Plastic Box
|59808
|Metal Safe
|59809
|Adamantine Safe
|59810
|Morphine
|59811
|Industrial Woden Box
|59812
|Heavy military Helmet
|59813
|Heavy military Helmet
|59814
|t22 test
|59815
|Pile Of Metal Parts
|59816
|Armor Repair Kit
|59817
|Brazier
|59818
|Bundle Of Kerosene
|59819
|Copper Coils
|59820
|Wooden Wall Rack
|59821
|Dino Statue
|59822
|Massive Dino Statue
|59823
|Glass Wall
|59824
|Glass Roof
|59825
|Cot
|59826
|Makeshift Sentry
|59827
|Ski Mask
|59828
|Radio
|59829
|Kalakov
|59830
|Industrial Metal Box
|59831
|T22 Autocannon
|59832
|AMR
|59833
|DMR280
|59834
|AMR Mag
|59835
|Anti
|59836
|DMR Mag
|59837
|OK
|59838
|Triangular Glass Roof
|59839
|GP460S
|59840
|GP460K
|59841
|TKB400
|59842
|Honey Bee S
|59843
|Honey B Supressor
|59844
|Honey Bee PROTO
|59845
|Weapon Mod Kit
|59846
|Moyai Statue
|59847
|M22
|59848
|M22
|59849
|SV68
|59850
|M98
|59851
|M98R
|59852
|Upgraded Axe
|59853
|AR762
|59854
|Upgraded Sledge
|59855
|Battleaxe
|59856
|Oxygenator
|59857
|EBR280
|59858
|Zolash Drum
|59859
|Zolash Extendo Mag
|59860
|AR Casket Magazine
|59861
|Iridium Spade
|59862
|Throwable Brick
|59863
|Syringe Of Battery Acid
|59864
|Bed
|59865
|Wooden Shelf
|59866
|Trapped Wooden Crate
|59867
|Proximity Trapped Wooden Crate
|59868
|Trapped Plastic Crate
|59869
|Proximity Trapped Plastic Crate
|59870
|Metal Shelf
|59871
|Rangefinder Held
|59872
|Military Bottoms
|59873
|Military Shirt
|59874
|Military Bottoms
|59875
|Military Shirt
|59876
|Military Cap
|59877
|Cinematic Goggles 0.8
|59878
|Cinematic Goggles 0.7
|59879
|Cinematic Goggles 0.6
|59880
|Cinematic Goggles 0.5
|59881
|Swayer
|59882
|Rangefinder Scope
|59883
|Wooden Fence
|59884
|9V Battery
|59885
|Lamp
|59886
|Cagelight
|59887
|Air Filter Mine
|59888
|Distress Beacon
|59889
|Grenade Box
|59890
|CARG15
|59891
|MS57 Mag
|59892
|MS57 (Tan)
|59893
|Weapon Case
|59894
|MS57 (Black
|59895
|MS57 (Green)
|59896
|CARG15 Case
|59897
|MS57 Case
|59898
|MS57 Case
|59899
|MS57 Case
|59900
|Plot
|59901
|Cloth Seed
|59902
|Cloth Plant
|59903
|Clove Seed
|59904
|Alum Seed
|59904
|Alum Seed
|59905
|Clove Plant
|59906
|Alum Plant
|59907
|Bundle Of Lubricant
|59908
|Sandbags
|59909
|Fire barrel OP
|59910
|Wooden Table
|59911
|Long Wooden Table
|59912
|Wooden Chair
|59913
|Wooden Ramp Wall
|59914
|Brick Ramp Wall
|59915
|Metal Ramp Wall
|59916
|Adamantine Ramp Wall
|59917
|Military Bottoms Tiger
|59918
|Military Shirt Tiger
|59919
|Monobloc Chair
|59920
|Display Case
|59921
|Wall Display Case
|59922
|Invincible Radio
|59923
|DMR280 Case
|59924
|Bundle Of Nails
|59925
|Bundle Of Bolts
|59926
|TX45 Mag
|59927
|TX45
|59928
|GM Supressor
|59929
|AW
|59930
|AW
|59931
|Artillery Shell Case
|59932
|COS1919
|59933
|Colt supressor
|59934
|Honey Bee A
|59935
|LTC Bottoms
|59936
|LTC Jacket
|59937
|AP Ammo Belt
|59938
|AW
|59939
|M98R Weapon Case
|59940
|Pink Fanny Pack
|59941
|Adamantine Gate
|59942
|Black Biohazard Bottom
|59943
|Black Biohazard Top
|59944
|FRAG Ammo box
|59945
|Teabale
|59946
|Admin Removal Tool
|59947
|SPS17 Olive
|59948
|Golden SPS17
|59949
|Golden AR
|59950
|DF357L
|59951
|DF357L Scope
|59952
|Wooden Counter
|59953
|Wooden Pallet
|59954
|Nailgun Suppressor
|59955
|Nailgun Clip
|59956
|Aquarium
|59957
|Patterned Rug
|59958
|Rug
|59959
|Industrial Gas Can
|59960
|Stiletto
|59961
|Chekchyn
|59962
|Floppy Disk Case
|59963
|Box Of Low Tier Gun Parts
|59964
|Box Of High Tier Gun Parts
|59965
|Industrial Gummed Tape
|59966
|Nailgun Mk. II
|59967
|Mug Of Pens
|59968
|Armor Upgrade Kit
|59969
|Tape Stack
|59970
|Wrench Stack
|59971
|Money Plant Seed
|59972
|Maplestrike
|59973
|Building PDA
Arid Vehicle IDs
|Item ID
|Vehicles
|59000
|VB80 Red
|59001
|VB80 Green
|59002
|VB80 Beige
|59003
|VB80 Bluish
|59004
|BRDM-2 Military Green
|59005
|Unknown
|59006
|ZAV-500 Yellow
|59007
|ZAV-500 Dark Green
|59008
|ZAV-500 White
|59009
|ZAV-500 Red
|59010
|ZAV-500 Purple
|59011
|ZAV-500 Black
|59012
|ZAV-500 Blue
|59013
|VB80 White
|59014
|VB80 Gray
|59015
|VB80 Pink
|59016
|URAL
|59017
|ZUK-13 Yellow
|59018
|ZUK-13 Green
|59019
|ZUK-13 White
|59020
|ZUK-13 Reddish
|59021
|ZUK-13 Gray
|59022
|MYZ-83 RED
|59023
|TK-66
|59024
|BREM-1
|59025
|M80 Jeep
|59026
|Heli
|59027
|HAYLEX-85
|59028
|HAYLEX-85
|59029
|HAYLEX-85
|59030
|HAYLEX-85
Arid Guns IDs
The guns in Unturned Arid are split by category, as shown below. Click a gun category to automatically move to its item ID list.
Assault Rifles
|Item ID
|Assault Rifle
|59314
|Zolash (Full Stock)
|59322
|Zolash (Folding Stock)
|59323
|Zolash (Foregrip)
|59421
|Golden Zolash
|59498
|Zolash Mod.1
|59779
|Zolash Mod.0
|59803
|Zolash Mod.0 [R]
|59332
|AR-16
|59259
|AR20
|59853
|AR762
|59735
|STG
|59736
|STG-M
|59382
|Kalakov
|59829
|Kalakov-M
|59436
|LSR556
|59348
|GP460S (FDE/BLACK)
|59754
|GP460S (Black)
|59839
|GP460S (FDE)
|59840
|GP460K
|59664
|Al-Musaytir
|59949
|Golden AR
Pistols
|Item ID
|Pistol
|59290
|COS1919
|59406
|Golden COS1919
|59409
|DF-357
|59422
|Golden DF-357
|59329
|Kasov
|59327
|Burette
|59408
|C99
|59799
|SPS17 (Gray)
|59947
|SPS17 (Olive)
|59948
|Golden SPS17
|59950
|DF357L
|59960
|Stiletto
|59961
|Chekchyn
Snipers/DMR
|Item ID
|Sniper/DMR
|59392
|Nemesis
|59413
|Nemesis Prototype
|59787
|Nemesis (Black)
|59832
|AMR
|59317
|VAN98
|59850
|M98
|59851
|M98R
|59801
|SV68
|59849
|SV68
|59309
|Drakonov
|59769
|Drakonov-M
SMGs
|Item ID
|SMG
|59371
|TKB400
|59841
|TKB400 (Folded)
|59330
|Uzy
|59892
|MS57 (Tan)
|59894
|MS57 (Black)
|59895
|MS57 (Green)
|59927
|TX45
Target Ammo Weapons
|Item ID
|Target Ammo Weapon
|59247
|PGR7
|59258
|PGR7-S
|59249
|T22
|59343
|T22-A
|59848
|M22
|59847
|M22-A
Special
|Item ID
|Special
|59358
|RPG
|59320
|WKM 12.7
|59294
|Honey Bee
|59842
|Honey Bee S
|59844
|Honey Bee PROTO
|59368
|Tikhiy
|59493
|Railgun
|59389
|MGL
|59423
|MKP
|59930
|AW-12
|59568
|Nailgun
|59966
|Nailgun Mk. II
Unimplemented
|Item ID
|Unimplemented
|59296
|BP22
|59665
|BRUT-12
