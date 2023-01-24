Unturned Arid Items IDs List (2023)

January 24th, 2023 by bhernardo

Unturned’s survival map Arid is one of the most-played fan-made maps in the game. Players can download it to access over 800 new items with new IDs, a unique crafting system, and gameplay changes that add a twist to this survival game’s standard gameplay.

In Arid, players have a chance to complete quests to get blueprints used to craft powerful items, as well as exploring a new way to unlock equipment with barters. You just have to be careful where you stand, as there are explosives around the map ready to blow you up when you misstep.

With so many new items, so come lots of new item IDs in Arid. These are used mostly when you want to use cheats to get items instantly and skip any boring missions or game parts where you’re stuck.

Contents

How to use cheatcodes in Unturned Arid

In my over 20 years of gaming, I learned that some games are just much more fun when you treat them like a huge sandbox with cheatcodes.

As in any Unturned map and mode that has cheats enabled, to use item IDs in Arid to get items fast, you need to use cheat codes. Here’s how to do it:

  • Choose the map you want to play
  • Click the “Allow cheatcodes” checkbox on the left, making sure a green checkmark is on it
  • Start a match
  • Open the chatbox pressing J
  • Type @give [item ID]

For example, if you want to use Arid’s Sledge, you should type in the chatbox @give 59169. The Sledge will appear in front of you so you can start using it right away.

All item IDs in Unturned Arid

Here’s the full list of item IDs in Unturned Arid, divided by item category.

Arid General Items

Item IDName
58999Debugging Item
59000Metal Fragments
59001Glass Fragments
59002Cloth Fragments
59003Blowtorch
59004Hammer
59005Pocketknife
59006Saw
59007Copper Wire
59008Copper Coil
59009Metal Bar
59010Metal Parts
59011Metal Sheet
59012Mug
59013Plate
59014Antiseptic
59015Camera
59016Electronics
59017Lens
59018Lighter
59019Radio Receiver
59020Radio Transmitter
59021Radio
59022Unknown
59023RC Controller
59024Saltpeter
59025Sugar
59026TV Remote
59027Walkie
59028Plastic Fragments
59029Baking Pan
59030Empty Jar
59031Fork
59032Butter Knife
59033Spork
59034Coffee Pot
59035Cooking Pot
59036blasting cap
59037Computer Mouse
59038Computer Keyboard
59039Cable
59040Dumbbell
59041USB Stick
59042Hard Drive
59043Paper Towel
59044Key
59045Candy
59046Canned Beans
59047Canned Chicken
59048Canned Dog Food
59049Canned Fish
59050Canned Fish 1
59051Canned Fruit
59052Unknown
59053Crackers
59054Canteen
59055Violetray Berry
59056Bottled Water
59057Violetray Jam
59058Fish Crackers
59059Military Ration
59060Military Ration
59061Military Ration
59062Meat Raw
59063Meat Cooked
59064Jeans 1
59065Jeans 2
59066Jeans 3
59067Pants 1
59068Pants 2
59069Pants 3
59070Tracksuit Bottoms 1
59071Tracksuit Bottoms 2
59072Tracksuit Bottoms 3
59073Baseball Jacket 1
59074Baseball Jacket 2
59088Baseball Jacket 3
59076Hoodie 1
59077Hoodie 2
59078Hoodie 3
59079Hoodie 4
59080Hoodie 5
59081Jacket 1
59082Jacket 2
59083Jacket 3
59084Jacket 4
59085Jacket 5
59086Jacket 6
59087Tracksuit Top 1
59088Tracksuit Top 2
59089Tracksuit Top 3
59090Military Bottoms
59091Military Top 1
59092Military Top 2
59093Military Top 3
59094Camping Pack
59095Compact Backpack
59096Coyote Pack Gray
59097Coyote Pack Green
59098Coyote Pack Tan
59099Knapsack Blue
59100Knapsack Green
59101Knapsack Pink
59102Knapsack Red
59103Knapsack Yellow
59104Rucksack
59105Unknown
59106Beanie 1
59107Beanie 2
59108Beanie 3
59109Beanie 4
59110Beanie 5
59111Beanie 6
59112Fishing Hat 1
59113Fishing Hat 2
59114Fishing Hat 3
59115Fishing Hat 4
59116Beret
59117Military Cap
59118Ski Mask 1
59119Ski Mask 2
59120Ski Mask 3
59121Ski Mask 4
59122Ski Mask 5
59123Fishing Vest 1
59124Fishing Vest 2
59125Fishing Vest 3
59126Fishing Vest 4
59127Military Vest 1
59128Military Vest 2
59129Gas Canister
59130Oil
59131Kerosene
59132Trumpet
59133AN Fertiliser
59134Unknown
59135Crab 0
59136Crab 1
59137Fishy
59138Big Fishy
59139Green Fish
59140Yellofish
59141Lobster
59142Catfish
59143Unknown
59144Unknown
59145Unknown
59146Handcuffs
59147Handcuffs Key
59148Police Bottoms
59149Police Shirt 1
59150Police Shirt 2
59151Balaclava
59152Police Cap
59153Police Helmet
59154Police Vest
59155Military Helmet
59156Cloth Vest
59157Cloth Vest
59158Cloth Vest
59159Shorts
59160Shorts
59161Military Cap 1
59162Lubricant Oil
59163Firefighter Vintage Helmet
59164Firefighter Helmet
59165Firefighter Top
59166Firefighter Bottoms
59167Axe
59168Axe
59169Sledge
59170Bandage
59171Sterile Bandage
59172Dressing
59173Rag
59174Iodine
59175Splint
59176Cotton Balls
59177Tweezers
59178Spoon
59179Toaster
59180Golden Spoon
59181Rolling Pin
59182Crayons
59183Pants 4
59184Jacket 7
59185Hoodie 6
59186Hoodie 7
59187Shirt 1
59188Shirt 2
59189Shirt 3
59190Shirt 4
59191Shirt 5
59192Raspberry
59193Blueberry
59194Raspberry Jam
59195Blueberry Jam
59196Detonator
59197Natural Fertilizer
59198Homemade Explosives
59199Homemade Charge
59200Suitcase
59201Log
59202Plank
59203Wooden Doorway
59204Wooden Floor
59205Triangular Wooden Floor
59206Wooden Ramp
59207Wooden Wall
59208Wooden Post
59209Wooden Pillar
59210Wooden Hole
59211Wooden Garage
59212Wooden Rampart
59213Wooden Roof
59214Triangular Wooden Roof
59215Wooden Stairs
59216Wooden Triangular Hole
59217Wooden Window
59218Bedroll
59219Wooden Spikes
59220Wooden Crate
59221Hardened Glass
59222Wooden Door
59223Metal Door
59224Wooden Gate
59225Metal Gate
59226Wooden Hatch
59227Wooden Ladder
59228Metal Ladder
59229Potato
59230Potato Seed
59231Campfire
59232Unknown
59233Metal Hatch
59234Tomato
59235Tomato Seed
59236Propane Tank
59237Watering Can
59238Vinegar
59239Phone
59240Clock
59241Nails
59242Tomato Jar
59243Asparagus
59244Asparagus Jar
59245PGR7 Magazine
59246Target Ammo Box
59247PGR7
59248Low Tier Gun Parts
59249T22
59250Target Magazine
59251Target Box
59252Target Drum
59253Landmine
59254Razor Wire
59255Razor Wire Long
59256Doorway
59257PGR7S Silencer
59258PGR7
59259AR20
59260AR20 Mag
59261AR20 Sights
59262High Tier Gun Parts
59263Intermediate Ammo Box
59264Rescue Saw
59265Bronze Coin
59266Bronze Ingot
59267Bronze Pigeon
59268Silver Coin
59269Silver Ingot
59270Silver Falcon
59271Gold Coin
59272Gold Ingot
59273Gold Quail
59274Diamond
59275Broken Saw
59276Saw Blade
59277Motor Oil
59278Engine Chain
59279White Fuse
59280Turbocharger
59281Air Filter Cover
59282Head Gasket
59283Suspension Spring
59284Engine Piston
59285Car Engine
59286Car Battery
59287Shovel
59288Magnum Ammo Box
59289Magnum Magazine
59290COS1919
59291Subsonic Ammo Box
59292Honey B mag
59293Honey B Sights
59294Honey Bee
59295Target Pointer
59296BP22
59297Pistol Holo Sight
59298Pistol Comp
59299Unknown
59300Hunting Scope
59301Pistol Comp
59302Pakol
59303Pakol
59304Pakol
59305Pakol
59306Pakol
59307Pakol
59308Turban
59309Drakonov
59310Kobra Sight
59311Rifle Ammo Box
59312Drakonov Mag
59313OSP Scope
59314Zolash
59315zolash mag
59316VAN98 Clip
59317VAN98
59318Bluesteel Scope
59319WKM12.7 Mag
59320WKM12.7
59321Assault Scope
59322Zolash
59323Zolash
59324Zolash suppressor
59325Pistol Ammo Box
59326Swift Magazine
59327Burette
59328Pistol Suppressor
59329Kasov
59330Uzy
59331Uzy Mag
59332AR
59333AR
59334Pants
59335Pants
59336Pants
59337Shirt
59338Shirt
59339Shirt
59340Military Vest
59341Military Cap
59342Illegal Gun Parts
59343T22
59344Military Helmet
59345Nightvision Goggles
59346Bandana
59347GP Suppressor
59348GP460
59349Holoscope
59350Broken NVGS
59351Photocathodes
59352Photomultiplier Tubes
59353Diving Mask
59354Diving Tank
59355Hyper Adrenaline
59356regen stim
59357RPG Warhead
59358RPG
59359RPG Scope
59360Box Planter
59361RC Car Red
59362RC Car Blue
59363RC Car Yellow
59364RC Car Green
59365RC Car Orange
59366RC Car Purple
59367Tikhiy Supressor
59368Tikhiy
59369Alum Leaves
59370Clove Leaves
59371TKB400
59372Scissors
59373Balisong
59374Reloading Tools
59375Rewire Kit
59376Toolbox
59377Gunpowder
59378Explosive Compound
59379Tank Shell
59380Tank Projectile
59381Tank Cartridge Case
59382Kalakov
59383Holotech Sight
59384Holotech Sight
59385RPG Breech
59386RPG Barrel
59387RPG Trigger Assembly
59388MGL Rubber Nades
59389MGL
59390MGL HE Nades
59391Nemesis Magazine
59392Nemesis
593938x Scope
59394Canned Soda
59395Fanny Pack
59396Fanny Pack
59397Fanny Pack
59398Stack Of Money
59399Rhodium Coin
59400Physical Dogecoin
59401Secured Folder
59402Blue Floppy Disk
59403Red Floppy Disk
59404Green Floppy Disk
59405Black Floppy Disk
59406Golden COS1919
59407C99 Clip
59408C99
59409DF
59410Pistol Holo Sight
59411Heavy Military Helmet
59412Unknown
59413Nemesis Prototype
59414Field Knife
59415Field Knife
59416Heavy Military Helmet
59417Armor Plating
59418Frag Grenade
59419Stick Grenade
59420Stick Grenade Bomb
59421Golden Zolash
59422Deagle Gold
59423MKP
59424MKP Box
59425Heavy Military Helmet
59426Heavy Military Helmet
59427Military Helmet
59428Military Helmet
59429Military Helmet
59430Military Vest
59431Military Vest
59432Military Vest [PRESS]
59433Military Pants
59434Military Shirt
59435Ghost Sight
59436LSR556
59437Pistol Holo Sight
59438Armored Metal Door
59439Clay
59440Bricks
59441brick doorway
59442brick doorway
59443brick Floor
59444triangular brick floor
59445brick garage
59446triangular brick hole
59447brick hole
59448brick pillar
59449brick post
59449brick post
59450brick ramp
59451brick rampart
59452brick roof
59453triangular brick roof
59454brick stairs
59455brick wall
59456brick windows
59457Metal Doorway
59458Metal Doorway
59459metal floor
59460triangualr metal floor
59461metal garage
59462metal hole
59463metal triangular hole
59464metal pillar
59465metal post
59466metal ramp
59467metal ramprt
59468metal roof
59469triangular metal roof
59470metal stairs
59471metal wall
59472metal window
59473adamtine doorway
59474adamtine doorway
59475adamtine floor
59476adamtaine triangular floor
59477adamtine garage
59478adamantine hole
59479adamantine triangular hole
59480adamantine pillar
59481adamantine post
59482adamantine ramp
59483adamantine rampart
59484adamantine roof
59485adamantine triangular roof
59486adamantine stairs
59487adamantine wall
59488adamantine window
59489adamantine armored door
59490map
59491generator
59492Railgun Box
59493Railgun
59494razved
59495tac pointer
59496tac pointer
59497tac pointer
59498zolash mod 0
59499WKM Sight
59500Wooden Planter Floor
59501wooden planter roof
59502claim generator
59503pickaxe
59504raw adamantine
59505adamantine ingot
59506adamantine hatch
59507BREN Autocannon
59508Sentry Mag
59509BREN Autocannon Barrel
59510BREN Autocannon Loading Assembly
59511Bren Receiver
59512Military Computer
59513Turret
59514Red Circuit Board
59515Marking Flare
59516gasmask
59517plastic canteen
59518plastic crate
59519Plastic gas can
59520compact generator
59521pumpjack
59522industrial generator
59523Red’s Military Shirt
59524Round Glasses
59525Architect’s Baseball Jacket
59526Baseball Cap
59527Gasmask Filter
59528Metal Ore
59529Charcoal
59530Steel Mesh
59531Hatchet
59532Icon Blueprint
59533Icon Currency
59534Icon Barter
59535Icon Shopping
59536Rue’s Shorts
59537Rue’s Jacket
59538Vehicle Alternator
59539Spark Plug
59540Binoculars
59541AP Shell
59542Ammo Belt
59543Training Ammo Belt
59544Mine Shell
59545Machete
59546Yellow Construction Helmet
59547White Construction Helmet
59548Carjack
59549Stealy
59550SSD
59551Life Preserver
59552Bowling Ball
59553Empty Can
59554Clothing Iron
59555Technical Manual
59556Weapons Manual
59557Old Newspaper
59558Paintbrush
59559Blue Pen
59560Empty Ammo Pouch
59561Empty Glass Bottle
59562Metal Bucket
59563Metal Sheet stack
59564Roll Of Cloth
59565Glass Pane
59566Glass Cube
59567Metal Pipe
59568Nailgun
59569Screw Nuts
59570Screws
59571Bolts
59572Screwdriver
59573Fishing Line
59574Rope
59575Wrench
59576Pipe Wrench
59577Traffic Cone
59578Jug
59579Rubber Ducky
59580Scrubbing Brush
59581Matchbox
59582Scrapped Wires
59583GPU
59584Broken Lightbulb
59585Lightbulb
59586Electric Drill
59587Fishing Net
59588Measuring Tape
59589Valve
59590Hair Dryer
59591Cheese Grater
59592Vent Filter
59593Hose
59594Metal Spring
59595Towel
59596Trowel
59597Roller Brush
59598Tackle Box
59599Notepad
59600Anvil
59601Puzzle Trophy
59602Vase
59603Pillow
59604Magnifying Glass
59605Encrypted CD
59606Fire Extinguisher
59607Mini Fridge
59608Multi
59609Multi
59610Multi
59611Multi
59612Multi
59613IR Spotlight
59614Dogtag
59615Bundle of Dogtags
59616Pile Of Dogtags
59617Entrenching Tool
59618Encrypted Transmitter
59619Radio Handset
59620Field Telephone
59621Video Receiver
59622CW Keyer
59623Compass
59624Battery Acid
59625Gummed Tape
59626Empty Spray Can
59627Iridium Traces
59628Iridium Bar
59629Construction Shirt
59630Chocolate
59631bottled water 4/5
59632bottled water 3/5
59633bottled water 2/5
59634bottled water 1/5
59635empty plastic bottle
59636Medkit 3/3
59637Medkit 2/3
59638Medkit 1/3
59639Painkillers 10/10
59640Painkillers 9/10
59641Painkillers 8/10
59642Painkillers 7/10
59643Painkillers 6/10
59644Painkillers 5/10
59645Painkillers 4/10
59646Painkillers 3/10
59647Painkillers 2/10
59648Painkillers 1/10
59649White Smoke
59650Purple Smoke
59651Flashbang
59652Minefield Landmine
59653Magnifier
59654Holotech Scope tan
59655AR Mag Tracer
59656Zolash Mag Tracer
59657Zolash Mag BOom
59658HQ Fabric
59659Weapon Repair Kit
59660Tracer Ammunition Box
59661Zolash Muzzle
59662US Ration
59663Burger
59664Al
59665BRUT
59666Demolition Charge
59667Breaching Charge
59668Demolition Charge XL
59669Rucksack Xl
59670Empty Syringe
59671Alicepack
59672Rucksack
59673Heavy Military Vest
59674Heavy Military Helmet
59675Heavy Military Helmet
59676Heavy Military Helmet
59677Heavy Military Helmet
59678Rangefinder
59679HE Ammo Belt
59680Stack Of Gunpowder
59681Ammo Crate
59682Ammo Crate Intermediate
59683Ammo Crate Subsonic
59684Magbox Honey B
59685Magbox AR
59686Firewater
59687HE Mortar
59688Incendiary Mortar
59689Ammo Crate Hypervelocity
59690Thermobaric Grenade
59691Decoction
59692Tea Package
59693Tomato Plant
59694Potato Plant
59695Tea Plant Seed
59696Tea Plant
59697Tea Leaves
59698Mug Of Tea
59699Golden Zolash Muzzle Brake
59700Ammo Crate Magnum
59701Magbox Magnum
59702Police Helmet
59703Tree Trunk
59704Unknown
59705Military Helmet
59706Herbal Syrup
59707PKO Sight
59708Airdrop Crate
59709Sulfur
59710Sulfur Crystal
59711Ruined Pickaxe
59712Upgraded Pickaxe
59713Stack of Metal Ore
59714Roll of plastic
59715Stack of Logs
59716Iodine 4/5
59717Iodine 3/5
59718Iodine 2/5
59719Iodine 1/5
59720Patrol Cap
59721Documents Bag
59722Suit Top
59723Suit Bottoms
59724Documents Bag
59725Armory Keycard
59726Horde Beacon
59727Fishing Rod Tier 1
59728Fishing Rod Tier 2
59729Fishing Rod Tier 3
59730Fishing Rod Tier 4
59731Fishing Rod Tier 5
59732Fishing Rod Tier 6
59733Rusty Zolash
59734Rusty VAN93
59735STG
59736STG
59737Rusty STG
59738Oneway Glass
59739Metal Window Bars
59740Ammo Crate Pistol
59741Package of Beans
59742Package Of Water
59743Police Vest Mk. II
59744Bus Driver’s Jacket
59745Baseball Cap
59746Armored Vest Mk. II
59747Heavy Military Helmet
59748Heavy Military Helmet
59749Recon Vest Mk. II
59750Swayer
59751Swayer
59752Swayer
59753Military Helmet [PRESS]
59754GP460
59755Nightvision
59756Miltary Pants
59757Military Top
59758Rucksack
59759Bandana
59760Bandana
59761Bandana
59762Black Spray Can
59763Rucksack
59764Recon Vest Mk. II
59765Recon Vest Mk. II
59766Police Vest Mk. II
59767Heavy Military Helmet
59768Heavy Military Helmet
59769Drakonov
59770OSP
59771Panoramic Sight
59772Chevron Scope
59773Rope Ladder
59774Roll Of Lead
59775Biohazard Bottom
59776Biohazard Top
59777Magbox
59778Magbox
59779Zolash Mod 1
59780Nemesis Scope
59781Turban
59782Cloth Vest
59783Eirik’s Shirt
59784Secure Box
59785Cloth Mannequin
59786Phantom Scope
59787Nemesis
59788Placard
59789Wall Rack
59790Metal Crate
59791Golden Round Glasses
59792Diving Pack
59793Traffic Cone Cap
59794Car Cassette Player
59795Lump Of Charcoal
59796Stack of Armor Plating
59797Stack of HQ Fabric
59798Swift Box
59799SPS17
59800SV68 Mag
59801SV68
59802Tac Razved
59803Zolash Mod. 0 [R]
59804Redline Scope
59805Stack of Bricks
59806Pile Of Electronics
59807Industrial Plastic Box
59808Metal Safe
59809Adamantine Safe
59810Morphine
59811Industrial Woden Box
59812Heavy military Helmet
59813Heavy military Helmet
59814t22 test
59815Pile Of Metal Parts
59816Armor Repair Kit
59817Brazier
59818Bundle Of Kerosene
59819Copper Coils
59820Wooden Wall Rack
59821Dino Statue
59822Massive Dino Statue
59823Glass Wall
59824Glass Roof
59825Cot
59826Makeshift Sentry
59827Ski Mask
59828Radio
59829Kalakov
59830Industrial Metal Box
59831T22 Autocannon
59832AMR
59833DMR280
59834AMR Mag
59835Anti
59836DMR Mag
59837OK
59838Triangular Glass Roof
59839GP460S
59840GP460K
59841TKB400
59842Honey Bee S
59843Honey B Supressor
59844Honey Bee PROTO
59845Weapon Mod Kit
59846Moyai Statue
59847M22
59848M22
59849SV68
59850M98
59851M98R
59852Upgraded Axe
59853AR762
59854Upgraded Sledge
59855Battleaxe
59856Oxygenator
59857EBR280
59858Zolash Drum
59859Zolash Extendo Mag
59860AR Casket Magazine
59861Iridium Spade
59862Throwable Brick
59863Syringe Of Battery Acid
59864Bed
59865Wooden Shelf
59866Trapped Wooden Crate
59867Proximity Trapped Wooden Crate
59868Trapped Plastic Crate
59869Proximity Trapped Plastic Crate
59870Metal Shelf
59871Rangefinder Held
59872Military Bottoms
59873Military Shirt
59874Military Bottoms
59875Military Shirt
59876Military Cap
59877Cinematic Goggles 0.8
59878Cinematic Goggles 0.7
59879Cinematic Goggles 0.6
59880Cinematic Goggles 0.5
59881Swayer
59882Rangefinder Scope
59883Wooden Fence
598849V Battery
59885Lamp
59886Cagelight
59887Air Filter Mine
59888Distress Beacon
59889Grenade Box
59890CARG15
59891MS57 Mag
59892MS57 (Tan)
59893Weapon Case
59894MS57 (Black
59895MS57 (Green)
59896CARG15 Case
59897MS57 Case
59898MS57 Case
59899MS57 Case
59900Plot
59901Cloth Seed
59902Cloth Plant
59903Clove Seed
59904Alum Seed
59905Clove Plant
59905Clove Plant
59906Alum Plant
59907Bundle Of Lubricant
59908Sandbags
59909Fire barrel OP
59910Wooden Table
59911Long Wooden Table
59912Wooden Chair
59913Wooden Ramp Wall
59914Brick Ramp Wall
59915Metal Ramp Wall
59916Adamantine Ramp Wall
59917Military Bottoms Tiger
59918Military Shirt Tiger
59919Monobloc Chair
59920Display Case
59921Wall Display Case
59922Invincible Radio
59923DMR280 Case
59924Bundle Of Nails
59925Bundle Of Bolts
59926TX45 Mag
59927TX45
59928GM Supressor
59929AW
59930AW
59931Artillery Shell Case
59932COS1919
59933Colt supressor
59934Honey Bee A
59935LTC Bottoms
59936LTC Jacket
59937AP Ammo Belt
59938AW
59939M98R Weapon Case
59940Pink Fanny Pack
59941Adamantine Gate
59942Black Biohazard Bottom
59943Black Biohazard Top
59944FRAG Ammo box
59945Teabale
59946Admin Removal Tool
59947SPS17 Olive
59948Golden SPS17
59949Golden AR
59950DF357L
59951DF357L Scope
59952Wooden Counter
59953Wooden Pallet
59954Nailgun Suppressor
59955Nailgun Clip
59956Aquarium
59957Patterned Rug
59958Rug
59959Industrial Gas Can
59960Stiletto
59961Chekchyn
59962Floppy Disk Case
59963Box Of Low Tier Gun Parts
59964Box Of High Tier Gun Parts
59965Industrial Gummed Tape
59966Nailgun Mk. II
59967Mug Of Pens
59968Armor Upgrade Kit
59969Tape Stack
59970Wrench Stack
59971Money Plant Seed
59972Maplestrike
59973Building PDA

Arid Vehicle IDs

Item IDVehicles
59000VB80 Red
59001VB80 Green
59002VB80 Beige
59003VB80 Bluish
59004BRDM-2 Military Green
59005Unknown
59006ZAV-500 Yellow
59007ZAV-500 Dark Green
59008ZAV-500 White
59009ZAV-500 Red
59010ZAV-500 Purple
59011ZAV-500 Black
59012ZAV-500 Blue
59013VB80 White
59014VB80 Gray
59015VB80 Pink
59016URAL
59017ZUK-13 Yellow
59018ZUK-13 Green
59019ZUK-13 White
59020ZUK-13 Reddish
59021ZUK-13 Gray
59022MYZ-83 RED
59023TK-66
59024BREM-1
59025M80 Jeep
59026Heli
59027HAYLEX-85
59028HAYLEX-85
59029HAYLEX-85
59030HAYLEX-85

Arid Guns IDs

The guns in Unturned Arid are split by category, as shown below. Click a gun category to automatically move to its item ID list.

Assault Rifles

Item IDAssault Rifle
59314Zolash (Full Stock)
59322Zolash (Folding Stock)
59323Zolash (Foregrip)
59421Golden Zolash
59498Zolash Mod.1
59779Zolash Mod.0
59803Zolash Mod.0 [R]
59332AR-16
59259AR20
59853AR762
59735STG
59736STG-M
59382Kalakov
59829Kalakov-M
59436LSR556
59348GP460S (FDE/BLACK)
59754GP460S (Black)
59839GP460S (FDE)
59840GP460K
59664Al-Musaytir
59949Golden AR

Pistols

Item IDPistol
59290COS1919
59406Golden COS1919
59409DF-357
59422Golden DF-357
59329Kasov
59327Burette
59408C99
59799SPS17 (Gray)
59947SPS17 (Olive)
59948Golden SPS17
59950DF357L
59960Stiletto
59961Chekchyn

Snipers/DMR

Item IDSniper/DMR
59392Nemesis
59413Nemesis Prototype
59787Nemesis (Black)
59832AMR
59317VAN98
59850M98
59851M98R
59801SV68
59849SV68
59309Drakonov
59769Drakonov-M

SMGs

Item IDSMG
59371TKB400
59841TKB400 (Folded)
59330Uzy
59892MS57 (Tan)
59894MS57 (Black)
59895MS57 (Green)
59927TX45

Target Ammo Weapons

Item IDTarget Ammo Weapon
59247PGR7
59258PGR7-S
59249T22
59343T22-A
59848M22
59847M22-A

Special

Item IDSpecial
59358RPG
59320WKM 12.7
59294Honey Bee
59842Honey Bee S
59844Honey Bee PROTO
59368Tikhiy
59493Railgun
59389MGL
59423MKP
59930AW-12
59568Nailgun
59966Nailgun Mk. II

Unimplemented

Item IDUnimplemented
59296BP22
59665BRUT-12

- This article was updated on January 24th, 2023

