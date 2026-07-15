Colorado woman forgot her $2,000 Cartier and Dior rings at a Palm Beach Tan, but they vanished before she could return

A Colorado woman says she accidentally left two expensive rings at a Palm Beach Tan location in Denver and returned within an hour to retrieve them, only to be told they were not there. The incident, which she shared in a TikTok video, has drawn over 153,000 views and more than 13,400 likes as of the time of reporting.

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Karolina Jaskot, who goes by @notkarolinajaskot on TikTok, said the rings in question were a gold Cartier Love ring and a white Christian Dior ring, which she said cost her nearly $2,000 combined. According to Jaskot, she had bought both rings for herself, the Dior ring during a trip to Italy, and the Cartier ring just a month before the incident.

Jaskot said she visited the Palm Beach Tan location at the Lowry neighborhood in Denver at around 3:54 PM. She said she removed her rings before getting into the tanning bed and placed them on a bench inside the room, under a small sign. She said she noticed the rings were missing approximately 25 minutes later, while she was checking in for a nail appointment.

Jaskot said she called the salon right away, but was told the rings were not there

“I called them right away, and I’m like, ‘Hey, I was in this room like 25-30 minutes ago. I left two rings … I’ll be there in like an hour to pick them up,'” Jaskot said in the video, adding that she gave a description of the rings and told the employee her name.

According to Jaskot, the employee told her the rings were not in the room. She then asked whether anyone else had used the room after her, and said the employee told her no one had. When she asked whether the room had been cleaned, she said the employee confirmed it had been.

Based on that exchange, Jaskot said she believed an employee who cleaned the room had taken the rings. She left her nail appointment early, with her gel nails still unfinished, she noted, and drove back to the salon to look for them herself. Similar nail salon confrontations have occurred in other customer service disputes.

“I show up, check the room, rings are nowhere to be found,” she said. She said she also checked under the tanning bed and in the towels, but found nothing. Jaskot said that when she arrived, the district manager was present at the salon but, in her account, was not helpful in resolving the situation.

Jaskot said she then called the police. “I call the police because I know what happened, and I’m sure as hell one of them knows exactly what happened too. The rings didn’t just grow legs and walk out of that tanning salon,” she said. According to Jaskot, the officers also checked the room but found nothing, and said they did not have probable cause to search the employees.

Jaskot acknowledged in the video that the employees appeared to be high school students likely earning around $15 an hour, but said she felt that someone should have come forward given how clear the circumstances seemed to her. She also said she felt dismissed throughout the process, adding, “I felt gaslit.”

Palm Beach Tan responded to Jaskot’s video in the comments section, writing, “Hi Karolina, thank you so much for bringing this to our attention. Our team takes situations like these very seriously. We’ve sent you a message and look forward to being in contact with you.” However, Jaskot replied in the comments that the company did not help her even after she responded to their outreach.

The video drew a wave of reactions from viewers. Several commenters offered advice, with one writing, “These rings are expensive… tell the police you want camera pulled or to be interviewed independently.” Another suggested that whoever cleaned the room was the most likely suspect, commenting, “For sure tho the person that cleaned the room and moved the sign found them kept them.”

One viewer shared a similar experience, writing, “Same thing happened to me at Palm Beach Tan in Texas. My ring was never ‘found’. Thanks palm beach. Yes I cancelled my membership.” Similar incidents have been reported at other Palm Beach Tan locations, according to AllHipHop.

According to a report from the Journal-News, a woman at an Ohio Palm Beach Tan location was arrested after multiple customers accused her of stealing jewelry and other valuables left behind in tanning rooms, with some items later recovered.

In a separate case reported by 12News, a woman in Arizona left her wedding ring at a tanning salon, and an investigation later found the ring had been pawned at a nearby pawn shop. Similar salon conflicts have also occurred in New York, where an owner allegedly chased a customer.

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