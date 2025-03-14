Clemson Tiger Guard Dillon Hunter Likely Suffered Fractured During ACC Tournament

Clemson’s junior guard Dillon Hunter experienced a significant setback during the ACC Tournament quarterfinals against SMU on Thursday night. He left the game in the first half due to an injury to his right hand and did not return to the court.

After the game, Clemson head coach Brad Brownell shared an update on Hunter’s condition. “I don’t think it’s good. He probably broke his hand,” Brownell said, as reported by Chapel Fowler of the Greenville News. This comment immediately sparked concerns about whether Hunter would be able to play in upcoming games, especially with Clemson scheduled to face No. 2 seed Louisville in the semifinals on Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Hunter has been a key player for the team this season, contributing an average of 5.6 points per game with a 40% shooting rate, along with two assists. His role has been vital in helping the Tigers achieve an impressive 27-5 record. However, in the eight minutes he played against SMU, Hunter did not score any points, which highlights how much his absence could affect the team’s performance moving forward.

Before his injury, Coach Brownell had made a strategic decision to move Hunter back into the starting lineup, replacing forward Chauncey Wiggins, who had started in the previous game against Virginia Tech. This decision emphasized Hunter’s importance to the team’s overall strategy as they entered a crucial phase of the tournament.

Following the game, Hunter was seen in the locker room with an ice bag on his right hand. He is set to undergo X-rays on Friday to determine the extent of the injury. The results of these X-rays will play a critical role in deciding whether Hunter can continue playing in the ACC Tournament and potentially the NCAA Tournament.

If Hunter is unable to play, Coach Brownell will need to make adjustments to the lineup. Junior guard Chase Hunter, Dillon’s older brother, is likely to see more playing time. He has demonstrated leadership and scoring ability throughout the season. Freshman guard Del Jones, who recently scored nine important points against Virginia Tech, may also take on a larger role. Additionally, Wiggins could be called upon to provide depth and flexibility, particularly with his ability to shoot from a distance.

The results of Hunter’s medical evaluation will have a major impact on Clemson’s game plan as they prepare to face Louisville. If the injury is confirmed to be a fracture, Hunter could be out for an extended period, forcing the team to rethink their rotation and defensive strategies. On the other hand, if the injury is less severe, he might return sooner, though the coaching staff would need to carefully consider the risk of re-injury.

