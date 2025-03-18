Colorado’s New Quarterback Julian Lewis Faces Early Challenges and Laughs

Julian Lewis, the newest quarterback to join the Colorado Buffaloes, has been making waves not just for his skills on the field but also for some fun and light-hearted moments during practice. Recently, during a team huddle after practice, head coach Deion Sanders jokingly stopped Lewis from leading the team out of the huddle. This happened because Sanders remembered that Lewis had thrown an interception earlier in the session.

Recommended Videos

This playful exchange was caught on video and quickly went viral, showing off Sanders’ ability to balance holding players accountable while keeping things fun and engaging. As Lewis was about to break the huddle and lead the team off the field, Sanders teased, “Oh you out then,” which got the whole team laughing.

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Lewis decided to join the Buffaloes after changing his commitment from USC last fall. This move shows his confidence in the direction Colorado is heading under Sanders, who has brought new energy and success to the program. Speaking to the media for the first time since committing to Colorado, Lewis shared his thoughts on why he chose the Buffs. “Honestly, I think looking at it; it was the building process of the organization, the program just trying to build up from Coach Prime getting here to them building their record and doing all the stuff they’ve done. It was hard to pass up the opportunity to come here under Prime,” said Lewis.

As Sanders gets ready to transition to the NFL, the race for the starting quarterback spot at Colorado is becoming more intense. Lewis is part of a competitive group, going up against Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter, who already has a solid college football resume, with 1,886 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, and six interceptions in 2024.

Interestingly, Lewis chose to reclassify and graduate high school early, joining the class of 2025. He believes this decision will help him grow as a player. “That was always the goal, to skip that last year of high school football,” he explained. “I felt like high school football didn’t have much more for me, even if it meant me coming in (to a college program) and competing for a job young. I felt it would be best for me to get in here as early as possible.”

Despite the growing competition, Lewis has been enjoying his time with the team so far. “Of course, everybody thinks it is a quarterback battle and stuff like that, but we have such great quarterbacks in the room and great personalities,” Lewis said. “I just love being around the guys daily and being happy to be here.”

As the Buffaloes keep preparing for the upcoming season, all attention is on the quarterback competition and how Lewis will develop as a potential leader under Coach Prime’s guidance. With spring practices in full swing, fans are excited to see how the young quarterback handles the early stages of his college career, especially with all the excitement surrounding Colorado’s football program.

Source: SI

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy