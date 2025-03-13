Cooper Kupp’s Wife Speaks Out Following Rams Release

The Los Angeles Rams have made a surprising decision this offseason by releasing wide receiver Cooper Kupp after they were unable to find a suitable trade partner for the 31-year-old player. This move comes as Kupp, who was drafted in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft, has faced ongoing injury challenges during his eight-year career with the team. Despite not playing a full season since 2021, Kupp has been a consistent and valuable contributor to the Rams’ passing game whenever he has been healthy.

The announcement of Kupp’s release follows his revelation in February that the Rams were looking into trading him, an idea he did not agree with. Now, as he becomes a free agent, Kupp will be looking for a new team to join for the upcoming seasons.

“I disagree with that,” Kupp said about the team’s decision to actively pursue a trade.

Following the news of his release, Kupp’s wife, Anna Croskrey, shared her thoughts on Instagram, posting a heartfelt two-part message that reflected on their current situation and looked ahead to the future.

The first part of her post included a photo of Croskrey with one of their three children, looking out onto the Rams’ field. The caption read, “Hearts about to grow so much bigger. Can’t wait to see what’s ahead.”

The second part of her post was especially notable for its passionate tribute to Kupp. She emphasized his leadership skills and dedication, while also expressing her excitement for what the future holds for him.

“Wherever we go, wherever we land, is going to be so (expletive) lucky to have you in their building,” Croskrey wrote. “You have the ability to turn the tides of any organization you step foot into. The man that you are, the leader that you embody, the brother on and off the field.”

She went on to praise Kupp’s work ethic and the positive influence he has on those around him, saying, “The standard you hold yourself to and bring others along in your pursuits. People want to be better because of who you are and how you conduct your business.”

Croskrey ended her message by sharing her enthusiasm for the future, stating, “I am so excited for the impact you will have in these coming years. The relationships waiting for you. And for you to continue to tear apart your opponents. To the moon, my King.”

During his time with the Rams, Kupp played in 104 regular-season games, recording 634 receptions for 7,776 receiving yards and 57 touchdowns. In 17 playoff games, he added another 56 catches for 742 yards and seven touchdowns. He was particularly outstanding during the Rams’ 2021 Super Bowl run, where he scored six touchdowns in four playoff games.

