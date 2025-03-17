Jay Williams’ National Championship Selection Sparks Controversy

As experts in college basketball get ready for the unpredictable excitement of March Madness, ESPN’s Jay Williams has shared his predictions. He has picked only No. 1 and No. 2 seeds for his Elite Eight choices, a decision that has sparked discussion and some criticism from fans.

One fan pointed out Williams’ selections in a tweet, saying, “Jay Williams has all 1 and 2 seeds in the Elite 8 and all 1 seeds in the Final Four lol”. While Williams’ bracket might seem safe and cautious, it aligns with the opinion of many who think the highest-ranked teams have the best chance of making it far in the tournament.

Williams predicts that the Final Four will consist of No. 1 seeds Florida, Auburn, Duke, and Houston. He expects the championship game to be between Florida and Duke, with Florida winning and securing their first national championship since 2007.

Even though these teams have strong records and accomplishments, history shows that early upsets are not unusual—a factor that makes Williams’ predictions less certain. Last year, three of the four Final Four teams were seeded No. 4 or lower, proving that lower-seeded teams can make unexpected and impressive runs. With college basketball becoming more competitive and balanced, a bracket filled only with top seeds is far from a sure thing.

Williams seems particularly confident in Florida, a view shared by other analysts like Jay Bilas, who also chose the Gators as the national champion. Florida recently won the SEC Tournament championship—their first since 2014—which has given head coach Todd Golden and his team momentum heading into the tournament.

Florida’s frontcourt has been a major strength, praised for its depth and ability to tire out opposing defenses. Some analysts have even compared them to an “unbelievable hockey team” because of their balance and endurance.

While Williams’ predictions might seem overly safe, history shows that top seeds often make it to the Final Four. However, the unpredictable nature of March Madness means that even the safest picks are still a gamble. If Florida wins the championship, Williams’ strategy will be proven right, but if the tournament is full of surprises and upsets, he might face criticism for not taking more risks.

