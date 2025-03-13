Josh Allen’s Candid Reaction to Hailee Steinfeld’s Engagement Ring Following His $330 Million Contract

In a significant development for the franchise, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has agreed to a groundbreaking contract extension worth $330 million over the weekend. This agreement, which includes an astonishing $250 million in guaranteed money, represents the largest contract ever given to an NFL player, according to ESPN.

The announcement of Allen’s newfound financial stability follows an exceptional season, during which the 28-year-old was named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player for 2024. In a live media session with 7 News WKBW, Allen expressed his appreciation for the support he has received and reflected on his journey in the league.

In a more lighthearted moment, Allen was asked about his engagement to actress Hailee Steinfeld and whether any part of the substantial contract was “set aside” for their upcoming wedding. A reporter humorously asked, “Maybe a bigger ring with the wedding coming up?”

Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

Allen laughed in response, confirming that he believes Steinfeld is happy with her current ring. “A bigger ring, you said? Uh, nah, I think she likes the one she’s got,” he stated, highlighting the couple’s happiness as they prepare for their future together.

Regarding the wedding date, Allen’s teammate Dion Dawkins suggested that the couple plans to get married on May 31. However, this date has not been officially confirmed by Allen or Steinfeld.

On the field, Allen showcased exceptional talent during the recently concluded NFL season. He threw for 3,731 yards and achieved 28 passing touchdowns, along with an additional 12 rushing touchdowns, while keeping his interception count low at just six. His performance was crucial in leading the Bills to 13 regular-season wins, matching the team’s franchise record.

With this contract extension, the Bills are clearly investing in Allen’s potential to achieve even greater success in the coming seasons.

