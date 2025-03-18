Pro Wrestler Passes Away at 39 Following In-Ring Medical Emergency

Indie wrestler Vince Steele, who was known in the wrestling ring as The Jurassic Juggernaut, has died after experiencing a medical emergency during a match on Sunday. He was 39 years old.

Steele was participating in a four-way match at the Brii Combination Wrestling (BCW) event when he suddenly had a “cardiac event,” as reported by PWInsider and Fightful. This led to immediate action from emergency medical teams.

BCW issued a statement addressing the seriousness of the situation. “During yesterday’s event, Vince suffered a medical emergency in the ring. We want to express our deepest gratitude to the Ridgefield Park Police Department, who were on the scene within minutes and immediately provided emergency medical assistance,” the organization said in a social media post. “Despite their rapid response and the best efforts of first responders, we tragically lost Vince. This is an unimaginable loss, and we ask for patience and respect as we process this tragedy. We will share more details in the coming days on how we plan to honor Vince’s incredible legacy.”

According to people who were there, it took about 45 minutes for emergency responders to arrive. During that time, medical staff at the venue worked to help Steele while the audience looked on with concern.

We are heartbroken to learn about the passing of “The Jurassic Juggernaut” Vince Steele.



Our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and his fans.



Rest In Peace, big man.

You will forever be missed. 💔 pic.twitter.com/4wCzfSf47A — Coastal Championship Wrestling (@CCWAliveTV) March 16, 2025

Steele had been a prominent figure in the wrestling world since he started his career in 2004. His death has created a significant gap in the wrestling community, where both his colleagues and fans are deeply saddened by his passing.

Wrestler Emily Jaye, who was at the BCW event, shared her thoughts on the tragic incident: “Today was one of the most traumatizing things I’ve ever witnessed. Thank you for everything you did in wrestling and out.”

Another wrestler, Vincent Michaels, shared his sorrow on social media, calling the day “the worst day of my career.” He added, “Vince Steele gave everything to pro wrestling and today he gave his life for it. Every single wrestler/referee/crew on hand did everything they could to keep him going and they should be proud of that. I know I am.”

Steele leaves behind his wife and three children, which underscores the deep impact of his loss not only on the wrestling community but also on his family. As tributes continue to come in from fellow wrestlers and fans, the wrestling world is remembering Steele for his contributions both inside and outside the ring.

BCW is expected to announce plans in the next few days to honor Steele’s legacy.

Source: Vincent Michaels, NDTV, The New York Post, Dailymail

