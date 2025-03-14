Rory McIlroy Snatches Fan’s Phone Following Practice Round Taunt

As the 2025 Players Championship prepares for its opening round on Thursday, notable players are fine-tuning their games during practice sessions. Among them, Rory McIlroy attracted a crowd on Wednesday afternoon, though his practice round took a turn that had fans recalling a past mishap.

In a moment that caught many off guard, McIlroy’s initial tee shot found the water, prompting a spectator to reference his infamous 2011 Masters experience. “Just like 2011 at Augusta,” the fan shouted, drawing attention to McIlroy’s difficult final round at the renowned tournament, where the young golfer relinquished a four-stroke lead.

Shortly after the errant shot, McIlroy approached the fan, inquiring if he could see the man’s phone. In a lighthearted but unexpectedly bold move, he walked away with the device, a moment captured in a widely-shared video clip. The incident went viral, leaving fans laughing at the exchange. “Texas golfer shouted ‘just like 2011 at Augusta’ after Rory hit it in the water on his first ball and after his second shot Rory did this. What a crash out.”

The 2011 Masters is a prominent chapter in McIlroy’s career. Leading by four strokes heading into the final round, he struggled significantly, posting a triple bogey on the 10th hole and ultimately finishing tied for 15th place after another shot into the water on No. 13. The tournament remains a painful memory for the golfer, who, now at 35, has won four major championships but has yet to claim a Masters title.

Despite his significant success over the years—most recently winning the PGA Championship twice—McIlroy’s near misses at Augusta continue to haunt him. His second-place finish in 2022 adds to a resume that already includes multiple top finishes at the tournament, but the weight of 2011 lingers.

As McIlroy approaches the highly-anticipated event at TPC Sawgrass, the golfing community watches closely, hoping to see if he can channel past disappointments into a strong performance. With the clock ticking down to the tournament’s first tee time, each player, including McIlroy, is eager to shake off their practice round mistakes and focus on what could be a pivotal week in their careers.

As the tournament begins, all eyes will be on McIlroy and whether he can leave behind the history of 2011 and take a step closer to what has eluded him for so long—the elusive green jacket.

Sources: Ganix Gabinus/X, GB News

