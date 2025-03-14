Texas A&M Coach Mike Elko Is Firm on Departure of 10 Players to the Transfer Portal

The Texas A&M Aggies are dealing with a tough offseason, as 10 important players have decided to enter the transfer portal, creating significant changes to the team’s roster. Despite this disruption, head coach Mike Elko is staying focused on his long-term plan for the program and is not making any rushed decisions in response to the current situation.

The Aggies finished the 2024 season with an 8-4 overall record and a 5-3 record in the SEC. They started the season strong with a 7-1 record but struggled in the latter part of the season, losing three of their last four games. This inconsistency made it harder to keep key players on the team, as many of them chose to explore new opportunities elsewhere.

Some of the most notable players leaving include quarterback Conner Weigman, who has committed to Houston, and offensive lineman Hunter Erb, who is headed to Tulsa. Other players making moves include Aki Ogunbiyi (to Colorado), Kam Dewberry (to Alabama), and tight end Jaden Platt (to Arkansas). Additionally, defensive linemen Samu Taumanupepe and Josh Celiscar are set to join Baylor and USF, respectively, while wide receiver Noah Thomas has committed to Georgia.

Despite these losses, Elko remains confident in the direction of the program. During an appearance on Josh Pate’s College Football Show, he explained his leadership style: “Yeah, I think I’m gonna do it my way. And I think my way has just changed and evolved over the years. We put clear-cut expectations in front of our kids. They understand exactly what we’re asking for”.

Elko stressed the importance of players fitting into the team’s culture. He pointed out that those who don’t align with Texas A&M’s vision are likely to struggle to connect with the coaching staff and their teammates. “And I think with the way we coach and present and create the expectations of what we’re trying to do, if a kid’s not on board with that, it probably won’t work out and they probably won’t get where we wanna go,” Elko said.

While Elko’s coaching style is demanding, it reflects modern approaches to leadership. He explained, “We don’t try to drive them to levels of insanity like maybe back in the day when old school coaches could just push kids off that cliff”. This contemporary method focuses on discipline while also creating an environment where players are motivated to embrace the program’s vision.

