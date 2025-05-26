A tough cookie’: Trump praises embattled Hegseth at Memorial Day speech before slamming Biden’s ‘hard four years’

President Donald Trump delivered a Memorial Day address at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday, where he mixed solemn tributes to fallen service members with political commentary and discussions about upcoming sporting events.

The president began his address by acknowledging members of his administration, including Vice President JD Vance, before proceeding to honor fallen service members and their gold star families.

According to Politico, during his speech, Trump praised Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, calling him “a tough cookie” who “went through a lot.” The president then paid tribute to service members who lost their lives, stating that “their valor gave us the freest, greatest and most noble republic ever to exist on the face of the Earth.”

Trump criticizes previous administration while promoting future events

The president quickly shifted to political territory, criticizing the previous Biden administration without directly naming the former president. Trump claimed the country was “now doing so very well” under his leadership, contrasting it with what he described as “a long and hard four years” under the previous administration.

Trump specifically criticized border security during Biden’s tenure, stating “Who would let that happen, people pouring through our borders unchecked, people doing things that are indescribable and not for today to discuss.”

After sharing stories of three fallen service members, whom he referred to as “great, great warriors,” Trump turned his attention to upcoming events. He promoted a military parade planned for Washington to commemorate the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary, which coincides with his 79th birthday in June.

The president also expressed enthusiasm about hosting both the World Cup and Olympics during his current term, suggesting divine intervention in the timing. “In some ways Im glad I missed that second term where it was, because I wouldnt be your president for that most important of all,” Trump remarked, adding “Its amazing the way things work out. God did that, I believe that too.”

Earlier in the day, Trump had taken to his social media platform, Truth Social, with a notably different tone. In an all-caps message, he criticized “the scum that spent the last four years trying to destroy our country” and condemned what he called “USA hating judges who suffer from an ideology that is sick.”

