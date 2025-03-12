Allentown Police Respond to 2023 Use of Force Video Trending on Social Media

A bodycam video from an event involving two underage girls and the Allentown Police Department has recently reappeared on social media, leading the department to explain more about what happened during an incident that took place more than a year ago.

The event, which happened on December 23, 2022, began when police officers were called to a local bar because of a disturbance. Employees at the bar had reported that the two girls had caused a scene and were asked to leave the bar. At first, the girls cooperated and agreed to wait down the street for their rideshare driver, but they were seen near the bar again not long after.

According to the Allentown Police Department, the girls refused to leave the area even after officers gave them several verbal warnings. Police mentioned that the girls showed “signs of impairment,” which led an officer to start arresting them. The department said that the girls resisted arrest, and this led to the “use of force” to take them into custody.

Both girls were charged with several offenses, including simple assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, and underage drinking.

The Allentown Police Department is aware of a video circulating on social media that captures a use of force incident involving an officer and a female suspect. This incident occurred on December 23, 2023 #AllentownPolice pic.twitter.com/np7hwMXhpq — Allentown PD (@AllentownPolice) March 11, 2025

The police department released a statement about the situation, saying, “We recognize that social media clips may not always provide a full and accurate account of events. The officer’s body-worn camera footage captured the entire interaction, offering a more complete perspective.”

After looking into the incident internally, the Allentown Police Department’s Use of Force Review Committee decided that the use of force in this case was justified. However, the department has said they will not make any additional comments about the incident.

The reappearance of the video has caused a variety of reactions online, with many people pointing out the importance of looking at the full context of situations rather than just short clips.

