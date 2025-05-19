‘An island without a fishing industry’: Nigel Farage blasts Starmer’s 12-year EU fishing surrender

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has spoken out against Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s new EU deal, mainly about fishing rights given to European boats in British waters. The agreement, which the government calls an EU “reset,” lets European fishing boats use UK waters for 12 years, much longer than the five years that was talked about before.

The deal gives EU fishermen ongoing access to British waters, allowing European boats to keep catching large amounts of UK fish. The numbers show that EU boats will be able to catch 91 percent of mackerel, 77 percent of sole in the Irish Sea, 88 percent of sole in the North Sea, and 84 percent of haddock in the Celtic Sea. People who oppose this deal say it puts the future of Britain’s fishing industry at serious risk for the next ten years.

Farage raised doubts about the Prime Minister’s support for UK fishing, reportedly saying, “An island without a fishing industry. Why would a North London lawyer care?” This comment points to what some see as a gap between what the government is doing and what matters to coastal towns that depend on fishing for jobs and money.

Farage says the UK is giving too much to the EU

Beyond fishing rights, the agreement includes several other parts that have upset Brexit supporters. The deal reportedly requires Britain to follow EU plant and animal health laws while accepting European Court of Justice decisions in certain areas, which critics say makes the UK a country that has to follow rules without having a say in making them.

The reset also includes plans for Britain to follow EU energy rules, especially about renewable energy policies. The agreement also reportedly includes measures allowing more European young people to live and work in the UK, which critics argue breaks promises about controlling borders that were made during the Brexit campaign.

This is what our deal with the EU means for you. pic.twitter.com/XGWk8ETPTe — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) May 19, 2025

Supporters of the deal point to possible benefits like shorter waiting times at borders for travelers and better sharing of security information between the UK and EU countries. However, critics say that security teamwork should already be happening among NATO allies and should not need giving up ground in other areas. Critics also compare the deal with Norway’s approach to fishing rights talks, noting that Norway negotiates foreign fleets’ access to its waters every year rather than agreeing to arrangements lasting many years.

The fishing rights extension is one of the most argued about parts of the agreement, especially among communities that strongly voted for Brexit in 2016. Political experts suggest this move could increase support for parties like Reform UK among voters in coastal areas who feel their concerns have been ignored in favor of better relations with the European Union.

