Bone-crunching Mortal Kombat Movie Trailer Released

Warner Bros. has now released the first explosive trailer for the new Mortal Kombat movie releasing later this year. It’s been well over 20 years since we received the first two live action movies which were made in the ’90s.

Warner Bros. is releasing the 2021 Mortal Kombat movie both in theaters as well as HBO Max later this year. Fans will be happy to know that the movie will be available at no extra cost if you stream it at home on HBO Max.

The new trailer shows many of the fan favorite characters that will be in the new movie. Some of the recognizable fighters in the movie include the likes of Sub-Zero, Scorpion, Sonya Blade, Liu Kang and many more.

Sadly, this new take on the franchise does not include popular characters like Johnny Cage or Kitana. For some unknown reason, they’ve been left out of this movie.

Warner Bros. also released an official synopsis about the film. You can read the details below.

“In “Mortal Kombat,” MMA fighter Cole Young, accustomed to taking a beating for money, is unaware of his heritage—or why Outworld’s Emperor Shang Tsung has sent his best warrior, Sub-Zero, an otherworldly Cryomancer, to hunt Cole down. Fearing for his family’s safety, Cole goes in search of Sonya Blade at the direction of Jax, a Special Forces Major who bears the same strange dragon marking Cole was born with. Soon, he finds himself at the temple of Lord Raiden, an Elder God and the protector of Earthrealm, who grants sanctuary to those who bear the mark. Here, Cole trains with experienced warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao and rogue mercenary Kano, as he prepares to stand with Earth’s greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe. But will Cole be pushed hard enough to unlock his arcana—the immense power from within his soul—in time to save not only his family, but to stop Outworld once and for all?”

The movie will be released on April 16th, 2021. Hopefully it turns out good unlike other video game movies made in the past!