‘Could we move it from June 1 to July 9? I agreed to do that’: Trump delays 50% EU tariffs after ‘very nice call’

President Donald Trump has announced a delay in implementing a 50% tariff on European Union imports, pushing the deadline from June 1 to July 9, following a conversation with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. This marks another instance where Trump has postponed threatened levies after initially causing market uncertainty.

According to CNN, the decision came after what Trump described as a “very nice call” with von der Leyen on Sunday. The European Commission President expressed her desire to engage in serious negotiations regarding trade relationships between the United States and the European Union.

During his remarks at Morristown Municipal Airport in New Jersey, Trump recounted the conversation, saying, “Could we move it from June 1 to July 9? I agreed to do that.” He added that von der Leyen had indicated they would “rapidly get together and see if we can work something out.”

EU and US aim to address $236 billion trade deficit through negotiations

The delay represents a significant shift from Trump’s position just days earlier, when he stated on Friday that he was “not looking for a deal” with the EU and confirmed the 50% tariff would take effect on June 1. This followed a previous 20% reciprocal tariff imposed on the EU in April, which had also been delayed.

Von der Leyen took to social media platform X to confirm the “good call” with Trump, emphasizing that the EU and US share the world’s most consequential and close trade relationship. The European Commission’s chief spokesperson, Paula Pinho, later confirmed on Monday that the call had generated new momentum for trade negotiations.

The discussions are particularly significant given the substantial trade imbalance between the two powers. According to US Commerce Department data, the United States experienced a $236 billion trade deficit with the EU last year, a key concern for the Trump administration, which has consistently targeted what Trump refers to as “non-monetary trade barriers.”

Asian markets responded positively to the news of the delay, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 rising by 0.8% and South Korea’s KOSPI gaining 0.9% in early trading. Other markets showed mixed reactions, with China’s Shanghai Composite Index increasing by 0.3%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index declined by 0.3%.

The former president also addressed broader manufacturing priorities, agreeing with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s recent comments about textile manufacturing. Trump emphasized that the focus should be on larger-scale production, stating, “We’re not looking to make sneakers and t-shirts… we want to make military equipment. We want to make big things. We want to do the ‘AI thing’ with the computers.”

