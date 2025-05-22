‘Cruel and indefensible’: Britain breaks with Trump to slam Israel while cozying up to Europe in massive diplomatic shift

Britain has begun charting an independent diplomatic course that increasingly aligns with European Union positions rather than following traditional lockstep with the United States under President Trump. This shift became evident this week as London simultaneously imposed new sanctions on Russia while delivering harsh criticism of Israel’s conduct in Gaza, moves that diverged sharply from Washington’s current approach.

According to The Washington Post, the divergence occurred just hours after President Trump signaled he would not impose additional sanctions on Russia following what he described as an excellent two-hour phone call with Vladimir Putin. Instead of following the American lead, Britain joined the European Union in implementing 100 new sanctions targeting Russian shipping, banking, and military supply chains. Secretary of State Marco Rubio later described such sanctions as counterproductive, arguing that threatening Russia would cause them to stop negotiating.

On the same day, Foreign Secretary David Lammy suspended trade talks with Israel, summoned the Israeli ambassador, and condemned Israel’s actions in Gaza using language far stronger than anything emerging from Washington. During a contentious 90-minute appearance before the House of Commons, Lammy described Israel’s conduct as repellent, monstrous, and morally unjustifiable. He characterized Israel’s 11-week food blockade on Gaza as ‘cruel and indefensible’, stating it was an affront to British values.

The diplomatic realignment extends beyond individual policy decisions to encompass broader strategic partnerships. Britain and the European Union announced new security agreements this week, including a defense pact independent of NATO and shared access to arms financing and procurement. These arrangements represent the closest ties between Britain and the continent since the Brexit vote nearly a decade ago.

The moves reflect Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s Labour government attempting to quietly separate parts of its diplomacy from a Trump administration that continues to disrupt traditional transatlantic relationships. Starmer had campaigned on finding a reset with Europe, but the rapid reestablishment of ties across security, trade, and diplomacy represents an unexpected consequence of Trump’s policies, particularly given his vocal support for Brexit and known antipathy toward the European bloc.

British officials have adopted what experts describe as a strategy of not provoking Trump while still maintaining independent positions on key issues. The government has avoided publicly criticizing the White House while pursuing policies that align more closely with European partners. This approach has allowed Starmer to navigate the first months of Trump’s second term without triggering presidential criticism or facing the worst tariffs in Trump’s global trade war.

The shift in Middle East policy proved particularly significant, with Britain joining France and Canada in demanding that Israel stop expanding military operations and allow emergency aid into Gaza. London applied sanctions and travel bans on Israeli settlers and settler organizations in the West Bank while suspending trade negotiations with Israel. Relief officials reported that 90 trucks carrying aid entered Gaza late Wednesday, marking the first food deliveries in more than two months. According to diplomatic sources, the policy change was driven by genuine anger within the British government at the developing humanitarian crisis, but also reflected growing confidence in charting an independent course even when it means diverging from Washington’s position.

