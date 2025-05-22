‘Depraved act of anti-Semitic terrorism’: Shooter executes two Israeli diplomats then chants ‘Free Palestine’ after arrest

Two Israeli embassy workers were shot and killed outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington DC on Wednesday evening in what authorities are calling a targeted attack based on antisemitism. The victims, identified by Israel’s foreign ministry as Yaron Lisinsky and Sarah Milgrim, were leaving an event at the museum when they were approached by the gunman at approximately 21:05 local time.

According to Express, Washington Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith reported that the suspect was observed pacing back and forth outside the museum before approaching a group of four people. The gunman produced a handgun and opened fire, striking both Israeli diplomats at close range. Following the shooting, the suspect entered the museum where he was detained by event security personnel.

After being placed in handcuffs, the suspect chanted “free, free Palestine” while in custody and identified where he had discarded the weapon, which was subsequently recovered by police. The suspect has been tentatively identified as 30-year-old Elias Rodriguez from Chicago, Illinois. He remains in custody as authorities continue their investigation into the incident.

President Trump condemns antisemitic attack in nation’s capital

President Donald Trump issued a statement on his Truth Social platform condemning the killings as antisemitic executions that must end immediately. Trump expressed condolences to the families of the victims and stated that hatred and radicalism have no place in the United States. The shooting occurred in downtown Washington DC, close to government buildings in the heart of America’s capital city.

The suspect who was arrested for ass*ssinating two Israeli embassy staffers in DC shouted "free Palestine" as he was being taken away by police

Danny Danon, Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, characterized the incident as a depraved act of anti-Semitic terrorism and emphasized that harming diplomats and the Jewish community crosses a red line. Danon expressed confidence that US authorities would take strong action against those responsible for the criminal act. Detectives have not yet established a definitive motive for the shooting but are working under the assumption that the victims were targeted because of their faith.

The Israeli embassy confirmed that two staff members were shot while attending an event at the museum and expressed full faith in law enforcement authorities at both local and federal levels to protect Israel’s representatives and Jewish communities throughout the United States. Embassy officials described the victims as friends and colleagues in the prime of their lives, with the entire embassy staff reportedly heartbroken and devastated by their murder. Witnesses reported that the gunman appeared to be in a state of shock after the shooting and may have asked someone to call police before confessing to the crime. The embassy stated that no words could express the depth of their grief and horror at the devastating loss.

