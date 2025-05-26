Europe gets temporary Trump tariff relief as 50% hike threat moved to summer showdown

Former President Donald Trump has extended the deadline for the European Union to negotiate tariff rates, moving the date from early June to July 9, 2025. The announcement came after a phone conversation with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday.

According to Politico, the decision provides temporary relief for the EU, which is currently subject to a 10 percent tariff rate alongside other countries. Without a successful deal, this rate is set to increase to 20 percent in early July, with the possibility of reaching 50 percent if negotiations fail to progress.

Europe gets temporary tariff relief as the threat of a 50 percent hike moves to a summer showdown, giving EU negotiators additional time to work toward a resolution. The extension comes as both sides express varying degrees of optimism about reaching an agreement, though tensions remain evident in recent communications.

EU trade negotiations show signs of strain as deadline approaches

The European Union’s response to the negotiations has become notably more assertive in recent days. EU trade chief Maroš Šefčovič emphasized that while the EU remains open to good faith negotiations, the relationship must be based on mutual respect rather than threats. This statement followed a call with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

Von der Leyen maintained a more diplomatic tone, highlighting the significance of EU-US trade relations. She expressed optimism about advancing talks swiftly and decisively, noting that the European Union and United States share the world’s most consequential and close trade relationship.

The extension announcement has impacted previously planned negotiations. Brussels had anticipated discussing their latest offers during Friday’s call and finalizing details for a potential meeting between Šefčovič and Greer in Paris in early June. However, Trump’s recent threats have complicated these diplomatic efforts.

The current situation reflects the delicate balance in international trade relations, with the EU facing pressure to negotiate while maintaining its trading interests. The extended deadline provides additional time for both parties to work toward a resolution, though the underlying tensions and the threat of escalating tariffs continue to influence the negotiations. The outcome of these talks could significantly impact the future of transatlantic trade relations, with both sides acknowledging the importance of reaching a mutually beneficial agreement before the new July deadline.

