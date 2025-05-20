“I don’t know why people consider it as bribery”: Qatar PM defends gifting Trump a Boeing 747 as Democrats erupt

Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani has defended his country’s decision to gift a luxury Boeing 747-8 jet to U.S. President Donald Trump, insisting that the transaction is entirely legitimate and not an attempt to curry favor with the American administration. Speaking at the Qatar Economic Forum on Tuesday, the Prime Minister addressed growing controversy surrounding what has been described as one of the most expensive gifts from a foreign government to an American president in history.

According to The New York Times, the aircraft in question, formerly owned by Qatar’s royal family and valued at approximately 400 million USD, has been offered to serve as the new Air Force One. President Trump announced the gift earlier this month, expressing enthusiasm about the offer and stating he “would never be one to turn down that kind of an offer.” The aircraft has been characterized as a “palace in the sky” due to its luxurious accommodations and features.

“I don’t know why people consider it as bribery or Qatar trying to buy influence with this administration,” Sheikh Mohammed stated during his remarks at the economic forum. As per Politico, He further characterized the gift as “a normal thing that happens between allies” and described it as “an exchange between two countries” conducted with “full transparency.” The Prime Minister emphasized that the transaction was being handled through official channels as “a Ministry of Defense to Department of Defense transaction” that would be executed “very legally.”

Controversy grows as lawmakers raise constitutional and security concerns

The announcement of Qatar’s gift has triggered significant backlash in Washington, with Democratic lawmakers quickly raising alarms about ethical, constitutional, and security implications. More notably, even some Republicans and traditional MAGA supporters have expressed reservations about the arrangement, including Missouri Senator Josh Hawley, indicating concerns that cross partisan lines.

The current Air Force One fleet consists of two Boeing 747-200B aircraft that have been in service since 1990, making them increasingly outdated. The Trump administration has previously sought to replace these aging planes, with Boeing currently modifying two newer 747 jets for presidential use. However, that project has faced delays, with completion now expected in 2027, leading to President Trump’s public frustration with the timeline.

Despite Trump’s acceptance of the Qatari offer, experts note that the gifted aircraft would still require extensive modifications before it could serve as Air Force One. These necessary security and communication upgrades would likely cost hundreds of millions of dollars and take years to complete. President Trump has pledged to eventually donate the aircraft to his presidential library after his term in office concludes, though this plan does not address the immediate costs associated with converting the luxury jet for presidential use.

