‘I feel like California isn’t a consolation prize’: Democrats give Kamala Harris tepid reception as governor speculation swirls

Democrats across both South Carolina and California displayed a notably lukewarm response to Kamala Harris’s potential political future this weekend, as speculation continues about her possible run for California governor.

Recommended Videos

According to Politico, the former vice president, who has set a late summer deadline to decide on her gubernatorial bid, was notably absent from the California Democratic Party convention in Anaheim, sending only a brief video address that received polite but subdued applause.

“I feel like California isn’t a consolation prize,” said Madison Zimmerman, a state party delegate from rural Shasta County, expressing concern that Harris hasn’t engaged with California issues since Trump’s inauguration.

Party members and donors remain in waiting mode as Harris contemplates her next move

The uncertainty surrounding Harris’s decision has left major donors on the sidelines and labor unions holding off on endorsements. Some candidates are quietly preparing alternative plans for other offices should Harris enter the race.

Honestly, the Democratic party of the American government has so much to answer for. The Idea he would be the backup to Kamala Harris is Laughable. If you run a State like California into the ground no right-minded person would give Gavin Newsom control over more land to ruin. — Ben Wilson-Smith (@IntuitiveMadman) June 2, 2025

While Harris leads in polls for California governor and remains a prominent figure in the Democratic Party, many party members expressed concern about her true motivations. Carol Weiss, a delegate from Sunnyvale, worried that Harris might use the governorship merely as a stepping stone for another presidential run.

Lorena Gonzalez, leader of the California Labor Federation, noted growing frustration among both candidates and activists about the extended period of uncertainty. She suggested that the longer Harris takes to decide, the more likely other candidates are to stay in the race regardless of her decision.

Despite her national profile and previous electoral successes in California, Harris’s reception in South Carolina was equally muted. Some Democrats there suggested that running for California governor could provide her with a graceful exit from the national stage, with Amanda Loveday, a Democratic strategist, stating Harris should focus on becoming “the best governor California has ever had.”

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy