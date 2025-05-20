‘Incredibly difficult time’: Teen killed in Bury tragedy as man arrested on murder suspicion

A 19-year-old man has died following a tragic incident in Bury, Greater Manchester, prompting police to launch a murder investigation. The fatal collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian occurred on Porritt Street shortly after 8pm on Monday evening, according to Greater Manchester Police.

According to Greater Manchester Police, emergency services responded to the scene where they found the teenager lying in the road with serious injuries. Despite their best efforts to save him, the young man succumbed to his injuries. The victim’s family is now receiving support from specialist officers during what police described as an “incredibly difficult time.”

As per police statements, following the incident, a man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of murder. According to investigators, he remains in police custody where he is being questioned by detectives as the investigation continues. A crime scene has been established at the location while officers gather evidence and speak with potential witnesses.

Local community affected as school closes for investigation

The incident has deeply affected the local community, with residents reporting that approximately ten police vehicles were present at the scene on Monday night. The tragedy has prompted St Paul’s CE Primary School to close its doors on Tuesday while police continue their investigation in the area.

Detective Superintendent Wesley Knights expressed condolences to the family of the deceased and assured the public that officers would maintain a visible presence in the neighborhood. “Firstly, I would like to express my deepest condolences to the family of the deceased during this incredibly difficult time,” he stated. He confirmed that local officers would remain in the area making inquiries, with an increased number of highly visible patrols through Tuesday.

Greater Manchester Police have issued an appeal for information from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has relevant evidence. They specifically requested that people with CCTV or mobile phone footage from the area come forward to assist with the investigation. The police have provided a reference number, 3460, for anyone wishing to contact them with information related to the case. Concerned citizens are encouraged to contact police on 101 quoting this reference number.

