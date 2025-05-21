‘It could make Zelenskyy’s visit look like a cakewalk’: South African president faces multi-faction Republican anger ahead of Trump meeting

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is preparing for what could be a challenging meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House on Wednesday. Experts and administration insiders suggest the visit might be particularly difficult, with one insider noting that “It could make Zelenskyy’s visit look like a cakewalk,” referring to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s difficult February encounter with Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

Ramaphosa arrives in Washington facing opposition from nearly every faction of the Republican party. Former National Security Council director for African affairs during the Bush administration, Cameron Hudson, warned that “Ramaphosa is walking into a buzzsaw in the Oval Office” and predicted an “unmitigated disaster.”

According to Politico, the relationship between the United States and South Africa has deteriorated significantly since Trump took office in January. In February, Trump signed an executive order ending all foreign aid to South Africa based on claims of “race-based discrimination” against white Afrikaners, a cause championed by figures like Elon Musk, who is South African.

Gaza stance, China ties, and refugee policies strain diplomatic relations

South Africa’s challenges with Republicans extend beyond the MAGA faction. The country has angered Israel supporters by leading a case against Israel at the International Court of Justice alleging genocide in Gaza. Defense hawks are frustrated by South Africa’s relationships with China and Russia amid the Ukraine war.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio highlighted these concerns during a Senate hearing Tuesday, saying, “When one country is consistently unaligned with the United States on issue after issue, now you have to make conclusions about it.” Rubio indicated Trump was open to resetting relations if South Africa reconsidered some positions.

My fury surges at Johann Rupert’s orchestration of today’s meeting between President Cyril Ramaphosa and Donald Trump. As a titan of South Africa’s white monopoly capital, Rupert’s role—possibly even joining Ramaphosa’s delegation—lays bare a scheme to tighten imperialist control… pic.twitter.com/cLgziAGqip — Carl Niehaus (@niehaus_carl) May 21, 2025

South Africa has made diplomatic missteps that further complicated matters. Their new envoy to Washington, Mcebisi Jonas, previously called Trump a “racist homophobe” and “narcissistic rightwinger.” In March, South Africa’s ambassador was expelled after criticizing Trump. Last week, the administration welcomed 49 Afrikaners as refugees while restricting admissions for others.

Ramaphosa hopes to focus on trade relations during his visit, with South Africa facing economic pressure including unemployment above 30 percent. He stated on social media, “The trade relations between South Africa and the United States will be the focus of my working visit here.”

However, administration officials expect Trump may prioritize discussing South Africa’s treatment of white farmers during their press appearance. Trump has threatened 30 percent or higher tariffs on South Africa that could return in July without a resolution before his 90-day deadline.

Ramaphosa appears sensitive to these concerns and may offer concessions. He is reportedly considering a workaround for Musk’s Starlink internet service to operate in South Africa despite the country’s Black empowerment law requiring 30 percent Black ownership. While South Africa claims this exemption would apply to all information and communications companies, it risks appearing as policy adjustment to benefit Trump’s largest campaign donor.

