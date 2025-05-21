‘It would be great to have it at the Vatican’ says Trump as Pope Leo floated as mediator between Russia and Ukraine

Pope Leo XIV, the first American pope who ascended to the papacy just two weeks ago, is being considered as a potential mediator between Russia and Ukraine. This initiative could serve as an early test for the new pontiff who has previously expressed a stronger pro-Ukrainian stance than his predecessor while also emphasizing conflict resolution as a key theme of his early leadership.

According to The Washington Post, during a meeting with Eastern Christian churches last week, Pope Leo stated that “The Holy See is available so that enemies can meet and look each other in the eye.” This openness to facilitating dialogue has caught the attention of world leaders seeking neutral ground for potential peace talks.

Following a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, President Donald Trump expressed support for Vatican-hosted talks, saying “I think it would be great to have it at the Vatican… I think maybe that could help some of that anger.” Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni later confirmed on Facebook that at Trump’s request, she had reached out to Pope Leo and confirmed his willingness to host such talks.

Vatican faces practical challenges despite history of diplomatic mediation

Despite the potential for Vatican mediation, significant obstacles remain. Russia has shown preference for continuing negotiations without halting military operations, leading to accusations that Moscow is merely stalling while pursuing military victory. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov explicitly rejected the European approach of requiring a ceasefire before negotiations.

According to @axios , Trump suggests Vatican-hosted ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine, with Pope Leo XIV potentially playing a role. This could be a risky first diplomatic act for the new pontiff. Rubio says Vatican is a neutral venue, though pope won't be a "broker."… pic.twitter.com/p06Dy9xvJ5 — AL Khammas (@ALkhammas2) May 19, 2025

Logistical challenges also exist, including how Russian officials under European sanctions could safely travel to Vatican City, which is surrounded by Italian territory. According to sources familiar with diplomatic discussions, Italian officials have informed Russian counterparts that under the 1929 Lateran Treaty, their government must provide safe passage to diplomatic missions to the Vatican.

The Vatican has a track record of conflict mediation with varying degrees of success. Notable achievements include facilitating President Barack Obama’s historic visit to Cuba in 2016, though attempts to mediate between the Venezuelan government and opposition were unsuccessful. In the early 1980s, the Holy See also helped prevent war between Argentina and Chile.

