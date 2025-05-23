‘It’s not gonna get better over there’: House Republican warns as Senate GOP prepares to put Trump’s ‘big beautiful bill’ through buzzsaw

The House of Representatives recently passed President Donald Trump’s comprehensive legislation after weeks of careful negotiations, but Senate Republicans are already signaling significant changes to the bill. Senate GOP leaders have made it clear that their members have their own vision for the legislation, despite House Speaker Mike Johnson’s request to minimize modifications.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune acknowledged the delicate balance achieved in the House but emphasized that the Senate will leave its mark on the legislation. While Republicans in both chambers have been working behind the scenes to align their positions, particularly on defense funding, several key differences remain unresolved.

According to Politico, representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky, one of two Republicans who opposed the House bill, expressed his skepticism about potential improvements in the Senate, stating “It’s not gonna get better over there,” particularly referring to the efforts of Senators Ron Johnson and Rand Paul to achieve more substantial spending cuts.

Senate Republicans push for stronger spending cuts and permanent tax provisions

The Senate GOP is advocating for higher spending reductions, targeting $2 trillion in cuts compared to the House’s $1.5 trillion proposal. Senator Ron Johnson is leading a group of fiscal hawks pushing for even more dramatic cuts, suggesting a return to pre-pandemic spending levels, which would amount to roughly $6 trillion in reductions.

.@POTUS’s “One, Big Beautiful Bill” will bolster the American economy, provide significant tax cuts, and incentivize capital investment. I joined @MorningsMaria on @FoxBusiness to discuss. pic.twitter.com/XwnBqQCrpB — Senator Bill Hagerty (@SenatorHagerty) May 23, 2025

Several other contentious issues have emerged, including changes to Medicaid financing, business tax provisions, and food assistance programs. Senate Republicans are particularly concerned about the House’s approach to state cost-sharing for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, with Agriculture Chair John Boozman expressing worry about potential unfunded mandates for states.

The Senate is also seeking to make certain business tax cuts permanent, rather than maintaining the House’s four to five-year timeline. Additionally, GOP senators are planning to use a controversial accounting method called current policy baseline to offset the cost of extending $3.8 trillion in expiring tax cuts, despite opposition from some House Republicans who view this approach as problematic. With an informal July 4 deadline approaching, these differences will need to be reconciled quickly to move the legislation forward.

