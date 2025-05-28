‘Left-wing propaganda’: Trump’s own words about to torpedo his NPR lawsuit in spectacular fashion

NPR, and three Colorado public radio stations have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration, challenging an executive order that aims to cut off federal funding to public broadcasting. The lawsuit presents strong arguments based on constitutional grounds and the Public Broadcasting Act of 1967.

According to MSNBC, the executive order directs the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) to halt current and future funding for NPR and PBS. While NPR receives approximately 1% of its operating budget directly from federal sources, Influence Watch reports that the organization receives nearly 10% of its budget indirectly from federal, state, and local governments.

Trump’s description of NPR’s content as “left-wing propaganda” and his claims that their broadcasts aren’t “fair, accurate, or unbiased” may prove to be a critical weakness in his administration’s legal position. These statements explicitly reveal that the executive order targets NPR based on disagreement with its content.

Why viewpoint discrimination matters in First Amendment cases

Legal experts emphasize that viewpoint-based discrimination by the government is considered one of the most serious violations of First Amendment rights. This type of discrimination, which targets specific viewpoints rather than just subject matter, is presumptively unconstitutional under established legal precedent.

Aspen Public Radio, Colorado Public Radio and KSUT Public Radio joined NPR to sue the Trump administration. The lawsuit challenges President Donald Trump’s May 1 executive order seeking to cease all federal funding to NPR and PBS. https://t.co/dO1cAio5KW — Aspen Daily News (@AspenDailyNews) May 28, 2025

The lawsuit argues that Trump’s administration lacks the constitutional authority to direct the CPB to stop funding NPR, as the Constitution grants spending power to Congress, not the president. Additionally, the Public Broadcasting Act established the CPB as a private, nonprofit corporation specifically to protect media outlets from government interference.

NPR’s legal team argues that the executive order represents “textbook retaliation and viewpoint-based discrimination.” The administration’s explicit admission of targeting NPR due to perceived bias in its political coverage, rather than the fact that it covers political news, strengthens this argument.

The case has broader implications for press freedom, as it challenges whether a president can use federal power to penalize media outlets based on their content. With an estimated 43 million people per week receiving news from NPR, the outcome of this lawsuit could have significant consequences for public broadcasting and First Amendment protections in the United States.

