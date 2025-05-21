“Lining the pockets of their billionaire donors while children go hungry”: CBO exposes Trump’s $3.8 trillion deficit bomb

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) has released a damaging analysis of the House Republicans’ reconciliation package, revealing it would add $3.8 trillion to the federal deficit while benefiting wealthy Americans at the expense of lower-income households. Congressional Democrats requested the CBO review after Republicans opted to advance their legislation without waiting for the nonpartisan budget office’s assessment.

According to the CBO analysis, the tax provisions in the Republican proposal would increase the federal deficit by $3.8 trillion over the next decade. Meanwhile, changes to Medicaid, food stamps, and other social services would reduce spending by approximately $1 trillion during the same period.

According to MSNBC, the report indicates that the lowest-income households in the United States would experience a 2% decrease in household resources in the short term, with that reduction growing to 4% by 2033 as additional cuts take effect. Conversely, the wealthiest Americans would see an increase in their household resources, primarily due to tax breaks contained in the legislation.

CBO findings highlight impacts on healthcare and food assistance programs

The CBO analysis projects that roughly 15 million Americans would lose health care benefits under the Republican plan. The proposal includes cuts of approximately $700 million from Medicaid and $267 billion from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), commonly known as food stamps.

Democratic Representative Brendan Boyle of Pennsylvania, ranking member on the House Budget Committee, criticized the legislation following the release of the CBO report. “This is what Republicans are fighting for, lining the pockets of their billionaire donors while children go hungry and families get kicked off their health care,” Boyle stated. He added that the CBO’s nonpartisan analysis made it “crystal clear” that “Donald Trump and House Republicans are selling out the middle class to make the ultra-rich even richer.”

Despite the concerning findings from the nonpartisan budget office, Republican lawmakers appear determined to proceed with the legislation. House Speaker Mike Johnson and his leadership team have indicated their desire to hold a floor vote on the bill, officially titled the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” as quickly as possible. However, some far-right members have suggested this timeline may be unrealistic.

