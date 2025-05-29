Forgot password
Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
‘Mortgaging our children’s future’: GOP senators discover they actually hate Trump’s debt-busting megabill

Image of Sadik Hossain
Sadik Hossain
|

Published: May 29, 2025 01:30 pm

Republican senators are facing a critical decision as the Big Beautiful Bill, which passed the House by a single vote, now heads to the Senate. The bill, representing a significant portion of President Trump’s domestic agenda, has sparked intense debate within the Republican Party about its future direction and fiscal responsibilities.

According to MSNBC, the legislation, which would add more than $3 trillion to the nation’s debt, has created a distinct divide among Republicans. The party must now choose between aligning with Trump’s economic vision or standing with families and small business owners who are concerned about the growing national debt burden.

Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson, known for his fiscal conservative stance, has openly criticized the bill, describing its financial impact as “mortgaging our children’s future.” Similarly, Kentucky Senator Rand Paul has expressed his disapproval, calling the proposed spending cuts “wimpy and anemic.”

Republican senators signal major changes needed before supporting the bill

Several Republican senators have indicated they want substantial modifications to the bill, though there appears to be no consensus on what these changes should entail. The legislation faces significant hurdles in the Senate, where concerns about its economic impact have become increasingly vocal.

The bill’s provisions include cuts to social safety net programs such as Medicaid and SNAP, while simultaneously offering tax cuts to wealthy individuals. This has raised questions about the bill’s impact on healthcare access and social services for many Americans.

The debate has evolved beyond simple fiscal policy considerations into what many see as a test of loyalty to Trump. Republican lawmakers are being forced to weigh their traditional conservative principles about managing the nation’s debt against Trump’s economic approach, which has been characterized by underfunded tax cuts and record deficits.

The situation highlights a fundamental transformation within the Republican Party, where traditional conservative economic policies have largely given way to Trump’s economic vision. Despite ongoing Republican discussions about national debt and deficits, the party’s approach to economic policy has become increasingly aligned with Trump’s priorities, often at the expense of conventional fiscal conservative principles.

