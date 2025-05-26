‘Our debt to them is eternal’: Trump honors fallen soldiers at Arlington but calls critics ‘scum’ on Memorial Day

President Trump commemorated Memorial Day with a visit to Arlington National Cemetery on Monday, participating in traditional presidential ceremonies while also stirring controversy with inflammatory social media posts earlier in the day.

According to CBC News, the president, accompanied by Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, continuing a solemn presidential tradition he has participated in since his first term.

During his remarks at the cemetery, Trump emphasized the nation’s enduring obligation to fallen service members, stating, “Our debt to them is eternal, and it does not diminish with time. It only grows and grows and grows with each passing year.” He highlighted that the greatest monument to their courage is visible in the American nation of 325 million people.

Earlier social media posts spark controversy amid solemn ceremonies

However, before the ceremonies, Trump posted a controversial message on Truth Social, wishing a “happy Memorial Day to all” while simultaneously referring to his critics as “scum” who he claimed had spent four years trying to destroy the country. The post also criticized immigration policies and accused judges of protecting criminals.

Vice President Vance, in his address, emphasized the personal sacrifices of fallen soldiers, noting how each life honored at Arlington was once filled with ordinary moments and quiet dreams. He urged Americans to appreciate how these service members gave up their own life moments so others could enjoy theirs.

The Memorial Day observance takes place at the historic Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, which was completed in 1932 and serves as the burial site for unidentified soldiers from World War I, with remains from later wars added in 1958 and 1984. According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, more than 650,000 U.S. military personnel have died in battle since the Revolutionary War.

Earlier this month, Trump announced on Truth Social his intention to designate new holidays commemorating the end of World War I and World War II in Europe. However, November 11, which he proposed as a holiday for World War I victory, is already recognized as Veterans Day, while May 8, marking the victory in Europe during World War II, is commonly known as V-E Day, though the Pacific War continued until Japan’s surrender in August 1945.

