‘Really disgraced himself’: RFK Jr. threatens to silence government scientists as he trashes top medical journals

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has threatened to prevent government scientists from publishing their work in leading medical journals, marking a significant shift in his approach to scientific discourse. This announcement follows a major White House report he spearheaded, which suggests that overprescribed medications might be causing an increase in chronic diseases among children.

According to Politico, the report highlights concerns about pharmaceutical industry influence and claims there is a culture of fear surrounding speaking out, which has prevented medical professionals from investigating the root causes of chronic diseases. This development comes shortly after the Department of Justice sent letters to both JAMA and the New England Journal of Medicine investigating potential partisanship.

Kennedy’s stance has created tension within his administration, particularly with NIH director Jay Bhattacharya, who publicly supports academic freedom. In a recent podcast appearance, Kennedy criticized top medical journals and claimed that their own leaders, including The Lancet’s Editor-in-Chief Richard Horton, “really disgraced himself” during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Medical journal controversies and leadership responses raise questions about scientific integrity

Kennedy referenced past statements from prominent journal editors that cast doubt on the reliability of published clinical research. He cited former NEJM editor-in-chief Marcia Angell’s 2009 statement that it had become “simply no longer possible to believe much of the clinical research that is published” due to pharmaceutical company financial ties. He also mentioned Richard Horton’s 2015 concerns about the replicability of scientific research.

Secretary Kennedy speaks on how gain-of-function research has proven to be a threat to humanity, and how "NIH research almost certainly led to the Covid pandemic".



RFK Jr. just casually confirming that the USGov are guilty of crimes against humanity.



pic.twitter.com/zoe2DSnPZu — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) May 14, 2025

The Lancet faced significant controversy in 2020 when it had to retract a study linking hydroxychloroquine to increased Covid-19 deaths. Following this incident, Horton announced changes to the journal’s peer review process. The journal also published a controversial letter from scientists, including EcoHealth Alliance President Peter Daszak, which dismissed questions about Covid-19’s origins as conspiracy theories.

The situation has been further complicated by the Biden administration’s decision to stop funding Daszak and EcoHealth, citing their failure to follow grant protocols. A Trump administration website claims that EcoHealth was involved in “dangerous gain-of-function” research at China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology, which President Donald Trump believes led to the pandemic.

In response to these developments, FDA chief Marty Makary and NIH director Bhattacharya have launched their own publication, the Journal of the Academy of Public Health, which aims to promote open discourse. Both have taken leaves of absence from the journal’s editorial board. When asked about Kennedy’s remarks, JAMA’s spokesperson declined to comment, while The Lancet and NEJM did not respond to requests for comment. The Department of Health and Human Services has also remained silent on the matter.

