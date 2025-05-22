‘Serious accident that could not have happened’: Humiliated Kim Jong Un lashes out with missile barrage after warship fiasco

North Korea launched multiple cruise missiles toward Japan on Thursday morning in what appears to be the latest display of military aggression from the isolated nation. The projectiles were fired around 9am local time from the eastern region of Sondok in South Hamgyong Province, traveling hundreds of miles over the Sea of Japan before landing in the water.

Recommended Videos

According to Express, Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff confirmed they had received advance intelligence about the impending launch and were already on high alert when the missiles were detected. South Korean and US military intelligence agencies are currently working together to determine the exact number and specifications of the weapons fired by Kim Jong Un’s regime.

This missile test represents the fifth time this year that the North Korean leader has ordered cruise missile launches toward neighboring countries. The timing of Thursday’s barrage appears significant, coming shortly after a major embarrassment for the Supreme Leader involving a failed military project that has reportedly left him seeking accountability from officials within his administration.

Kim Jong Un seeks retribution after 5000-tonne warship disaster

The cruise missile launch follows a humiliating incident involving North Korea’s newest warship, a 5000-tonne vessel that sank at dock before it could even begin operations. The failed launch of what was intended to be a showcase of North Korean naval capabilities has prompted Kim Jong Un to describe the incident as a serious accident that could not have happened, could not be tolerated.

Rocketman’ Kim Jong Un, unleashes ballistic missile barrage into the sea of Japan#Japan #KimJongUn https://t.co/OJXchQbYqR — tfiglobal (@tfiglobal) May 9, 2025

The warship disaster has reportedly enraged the dictator, who is now targeting what he describes as criminal elements within his authoritarian government that he believes may be attempting to undermine his authority. Officials connected to the naval project are said to be facing severe consequences as Kim Jong Un seeks to assign blame for the catastrophic failure.

The recent missile activity also coincides with North Korea’s efforts to expand its military capabilities through international partnerships, particularly a controversial agreement with Russia that has seen North Korean troops deployed to support Vladimir Putin’s forces in Ukraine. Just two weeks prior to Thursday’s launch, Kim Jong Un personally oversaw another missile test that sent projectiles approximately 500 miles into the Sea of Japan, demonstrating both military readiness and testing new weapons systems.

The pattern of increased missile testing appears to serve multiple purposes for the North Korean leadership, including showcasing military strength to international observers while also potentially serving as a distraction from domestic failures such as the recent naval disaster. Military analysts continue to monitor these developments as part of the broader regional security situation in East Asia.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy