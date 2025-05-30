‘That sounds awfully policy-centric in my mind’: Senate Republicans prepare to gut key pieces of House megabill over budget rules

Senate Republicans are preparing to challenge several key provisions of the House megabill, citing concerns over compliance with Senate budget rules, particularly the Byrd rule. The potential changes could affect multiple sectors, including technology, judicial powers, gun regulations, and agriculture.

Among the contested items is a $500 million technology upgrade at the Commerce Department, which House Republicans argue is necessary. However, during a recent House Energy and Commerce Committee markup, panel staff labeled it as a “policy change,” potentially weakening Republicans’ argument for its inclusion under Senate rules.

According to Politico, Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) expressed skepticism about the technology upgrade provision, stating, “That sounds awfully policy-centric in my mind,” suggesting it might not meet the budget-impact requirements.

Major provisions facing Senate scrutiny

The House’s gun regulation changes, made to win Rep. Andrew Clyde’s (R-Ga.) support, face an uncertain future in the Senate. These modifications include eliminating the $200 transfer tax on gun silencers, ending the $200 manufacturing tax, and removing silencers from the National Firearms Act regulation.

Agriculture provisions worth $60 billion are also under scrutiny. Senate Agriculture Chair John Boozman (R-Ark.) has privately indicated that portions of the House’s agriculture package might face complications under the Byrd rule. While he supports including risk management policies for farmers, other programs related to biosecurity, trade promotion, and research may not comply with Senate rules.

The House’s attempt to defund Planned Parenthood faces similar challenges. A previous ruling by the parliamentarian in 2017 found similar language non-compliant with the Byrd rule during Republicans’ effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act. Additionally, several centrist Republicans in both chambers oppose targeting the organization.

Energy permitting provisions aimed at streamlining fossil fuel projects are likely to face Senate budget rule restrictions. Republicans have already dropped several pipeline permitting provisions and modified language regarding the Ambler Road project in Alaska, though they maintain that narrower measures involving developer fees might survive Byrd rule scrutiny.

The House language limiting federal courts’ ability to enforce contempt citations has also drawn opposition. While House Republicans claim the provision targets frivolous lawsuits, Democrats and legal scholars view it as an attempt to limit courts’ oversight of the Trump administration. Some House Republicans, including Rep. Mike Flood (R-Neb.), have expressed surprise at the provision’s inclusion and pledged to seek its removal in the Senate.

