‘The Conservatives are not our principal opponent’: Starmer gifts Farage massive credibility boost in bizarre strategic blunder

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has made the unusual strategic decision to publicly elevate Reform UK as Labour’s primary political rival, downplaying the threat posed by the Conservative Party. In recent comments to Labour MPs, Starmer explicitly stated that “The Conservatives are not our principal opponent,” instead describing Reform UK as his party’s “main rivals for power.”

Recommended Videos

This approach appears to be playing directly into Nigel Farage’s hands by lending significant credibility to Reform UK’s aspirations. By framing Reform as a legitimate contender for government rather than simply a protest vote, the Prime Minister has inadvertently boosted the party’s standing in British politics at a crucial moment when Farage is working to position Reform as a serious alternative to the traditional parties.

According to Express, political analysts note that one of the primary challenges facing Reform UK has been the perception that it represents merely a protest option rather than a viable governing party. Starmer’s characterization of Reform as a rival for “power” directly counters this narrative, potentially helping Farage attract more donors, voters, and activists to his cause.

Short-term tactics may yield long-term consequences for Labour

The Prime Minister’s strategy appears to have two immediate objectives. First, using Farage as a political bogeyman could help discipline restless Labour MPs who are concerned about poor polling numbers and uncomfortable with defending controversial policies such as benefit cuts. The implied message to his party is that internal division could lead to electoral defeat and a Reform UK government.

Second, Starmer likely hopes to perpetuate division within the conservative voting bloc. Labour secured its current parliamentary majority with less than 34 percent of the national vote, benefiting significantly from a split on the right. Encouraging continued friction between Conservative and Reform supporters could help maintain this electoral advantage in future contests.

Keir Starmer has tonight told his MPs: “The Conservatives are not our principal opponent. Reform are our main rivals for power. We have a moral responsibility to make sure Farage never wins.”



And PM takes off gloves: “We have to be clear that every opportunity he has had in this… — Robert Peston (@Peston) May 19, 2025

However, this approach carries significant risks. Farage has consistently demonstrated exceptional skill at generating publicity and building political momentum. By lending credence to Reform’s governmental ambitions, Starmer may be inadvertently accelerating their growth rather than containing it. Furthermore, diminishing the Conservative threat could potentially encourage them to replace current leader Kemi Badenoch with someone more capable of uniting right-wing voters against Labour.

Reform UK’s electoral potential should indeed be taken seriously, having placed second to Labour in 89 constituencies during the last general election and currently leading in opinion polls. However, by making it easier for voters to envision Farage in government, the Prime Minister may be undermining his own party’s long-term prospects and inadvertently strengthening what could become Labour’s most formidable opponent.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy