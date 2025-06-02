Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Photo by Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images
Category:
Culture

‘The dark day of Russia’s long-range aviation’: Daring Ukrainian drone attack targets four Russian airfields before Istanbul negotiations

Ukraine's web catches Russia off guard.
Image of Sadik Hossain
Sadik Hossain
|

Published: Jun 2, 2025 10:48 am

Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) launched a significant drone attack on multiple Russian military airfields on Sunday, claiming to have successfully hit 41 strategic bombers. The operation, codenamed “Pavutyna” (web), targeted facilities in Belaya, Diaghilev, Olenya, and Ivanovo.

Recommended Videos

The assault was executed under the direct supervision of SBU chief Vasyl Malyuk, according to an anonymous official from the security service. The operation involved a sophisticated method of delivering FPV drones to Russian territory, concealing them in mobile wooden housings mounted on trucks, and remotely activating them at the precise moment.

According to Politico, Russian military aviation blogger Ilya Tumanov, known as Fighterbomber, acknowledged the severity of the attacks on Telegram, stating, “Today will later be called the dark day of Russia’s long-range aviation. And the day is not over yet.”

Russia confirms attacks but disputes the extent of damage

The Russian Defense Ministry has acknowledged the drone attacks but presented a different account of the events. According to their statement, bombers were only hit at two airfields in the Irkutsk and Murmansk regions, while claiming to have successfully repelled attacks on military airfields in Ivanovo, Ryazan, and the Amur regions. They also reported no casualties among military or civilian personnel.

The timing of the attack is particularly significant as it precedes scheduled Russia-Ukraine negotiations in Istanbul on Monday. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed that a delegation led by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov will attend the ceasefire talks.

The assault comes amid ongoing Russian attacks on Ukrainian territory. On the same day as the drone operation, a Russian missile struck one of Ukraine’s Land Forces training grounds, resulting in 12 deaths and more than 60 injuries. The Ukrainian military has initiated an internal investigation into this incident.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha expressed skepticism about the upcoming negotiations, noting that Russia had not yet shared its promised memorandum outlining a potential ceasefire framework. He criticized Russia’s actions, stating that while they claim to be preparing for peace discussions, they continue to “attack, terrorize, and destroy.” The Kremlin has indicated it will present its memorandum during Monday’s talks in Istanbul.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
Related Content
Related Content