‘The dark day of Russia’s long-range aviation’: Daring Ukrainian drone attack targets four Russian airfields before Istanbul negotiations

Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) launched a significant drone attack on multiple Russian military airfields on Sunday, claiming to have successfully hit 41 strategic bombers. The operation, codenamed “Pavutyna” (web), targeted facilities in Belaya, Diaghilev, Olenya, and Ivanovo.

The assault was executed under the direct supervision of SBU chief Vasyl Malyuk, according to an anonymous official from the security service. The operation involved a sophisticated method of delivering FPV drones to Russian territory, concealing them in mobile wooden housings mounted on trucks, and remotely activating them at the precise moment.

According to Politico, Russian military aviation blogger Ilya Tumanov, known as Fighterbomber, acknowledged the severity of the attacks on Telegram, stating, “Today will later be called the dark day of Russia’s long-range aviation. And the day is not over yet.”

Russia confirms attacks but disputes the extent of damage

The Russian Defense Ministry has acknowledged the drone attacks but presented a different account of the events. According to their statement, bombers were only hit at two airfields in the Irkutsk and Murmansk regions, while claiming to have successfully repelled attacks on military airfields in Ivanovo, Ryazan, and the Amur regions. They also reported no casualties among military or civilian personnel.

🫵 Ukrainian attack on middle of russia near china borders who deep strike in russia how a drone travelling so deeply is Ukrain radar tracking in this part of russia what a strategy Ukrain want show up china also not track this drone also which type of drone is this… pic.twitter.com/6NjcNIyhcB — Abhishek pandey (@Abhishe30886442) June 2, 2025

The timing of the attack is particularly significant as it precedes scheduled Russia-Ukraine negotiations in Istanbul on Monday. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed that a delegation led by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov will attend the ceasefire talks.

The assault comes amid ongoing Russian attacks on Ukrainian territory. On the same day as the drone operation, a Russian missile struck one of Ukraine’s Land Forces training grounds, resulting in 12 deaths and more than 60 injuries. The Ukrainian military has initiated an internal investigation into this incident.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha expressed skepticism about the upcoming negotiations, noting that Russia had not yet shared its promised memorandum outlining a potential ceasefire framework. He criticized Russia’s actions, stating that while they claim to be preparing for peace discussions, they continue to “attack, terrorize, and destroy.” The Kremlin has indicated it will present its memorandum during Monday’s talks in Istanbul.

