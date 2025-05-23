“The most difficult person to work with on all these files is Bibi”: Trump administration grows frustrated with Netanyahu’s pushy demands

Despite President Donald Trump‘s public stance as the most pro-Israel president in U.S. history, current and former U.S. officials reveal growing tensions between the Trump administration and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The relationship strain has become increasingly evident in recent weeks amid disagreements over multiple Middle East crises.

According to Politico, five current and former U.S. officials stated, while the relationship hasn’t completely ruptured, there is mounting frustration within the Trump administration regarding Israel’s approach to Washington and Middle East affairs. A former Trump administration official, speaking anonymously, noted that some administration members view Israel merely as a partner, without any special attachment warranting extra favors.

The strain is particularly evident in Netanyahu’s approach to U.S. relations, which lacks the ceremonial respect that Trump’s team has come to expect from other Middle Eastern partners. A source close to the White House expressed that “the most difficult person to work with on all these files is Bibi,” highlighting the administration’s growing impatience with the Israeli leader’s demanding style.

Netanyahu’s persistent demands create tension amid regional developments

The White House has become increasingly frustrated with what they perceive as constant demands from the Israeli side, without receiving the diplomatic victories they seek in return. A former administration official noted that Netanyahu’s persistent pushing “can rub Trump the wrong way,” creating additional tension in the relationship.

Netanyahu: “Free Palestine is just today's version of Heil Hitler.”



He just called hundreds of millions of people Nazis.



They’re literally trying to cancel the world.

pic.twitter.com/iO8cw6GjHT — ADAM (@AdameMedia) May 22, 2025

The administration has taken several actions that signal this growing distance, including pressuring Netanyahu’s government to allow more aid into Gaza and reaching a ceasefire agreement with Houthi militants in Yemen that excluded Israel. Additionally, Trump’s efforts to negotiate with Iran over its nuclear program have faced opposition from Netanyahu, further straining the relationship. The president’s decision to skip Israel during his recent Middle East trip was widely interpreted as a deliberate snub.

Even in the wake of the recent tragic shooting of two Israeli embassy staffers in Washington, the divergence in perspectives remains clear. While Israeli officials, including Ambassador Yechiel Leiter, view the incident as part of a broader regional conflict, the Trump administration appears to frame it primarily as a domestic issue of combating antisemitism, underscoring the growing disconnect between the two administrations’ approaches to current challenges.

