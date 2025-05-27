‘The old relationship is over’: Canada deploys King Charles as diplomatic weapon against Trump’s 51st state fantasy

King Charles III made his first visit to Canada as monarch on Tuesday, delivering a historic throne speech that emphasized Canadian sovereignty amid escalating tensions with former U.S. President Donald Trump. The visit, which came at the invitation of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, marked only the second time in history that a British monarch has read the speech that outlines the government’s legislative agenda.

The king’s visit has been widely interpreted as a strategic move by Canada to assert its independence and cultural distinctiveness in response to Trump’s recent threats to make Canada the 51st state. According to The Washington Post, during the ceremony, Charles wore his Order of Canada and delivered the address in both English and French, while Queen Camilla displayed a brooch representing Canada’s longest-serving infantry regiment.

Prime Minister Carney has declared the “old” relationship between the United States and Canada “over,” responding to Trump’s aggressive stance by imposing retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods. The invitation extended to King Charles serves as a diplomatic counter to Trump’s provocations, emphasizing Canada’s sovereign status.

The deployment of the royal family as a diplomatic tool has revealed contrasting approaches between Britain and Canada. While British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has maintained a cordial relationship with Trump and even extended an invitation for a second state visit, Canada has taken a more confrontational stance.

The king has shown subtle but meaningful gestures of support for Canada, including wearing a red tie during meetings with Carney, planting a maple tree at Buckingham Palace, and presenting a ceremonial sword to a Canadian senator. In March, he held separate meetings with both former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and current Prime Minister Carney at royal residences.

During his visit to Ottawa, Charles participated in several symbolic activities, including planting a blue beech tree at Rideau Hall, visiting a farmers market, and dropping a ceremonial first puck at a children’s street hockey game. He also held formal meetings with Canadian government officials and Indigenous leaders.

Recent polls indicate a small increase in support for the monarchy among Canadians, although the majority either support becoming a republic or remain indifferent. The process of becoming a republic would require approval from both houses of Parliament and all ten provincial legislatures, making it a challenging transition.

The throne speech itself focused on domestic priorities, including middle-class tax cuts, affordable housing initiatives, and reducing interprovincial trade barriers. While Carney’s Liberal government lacks a majority in the House of Commons, they are expected to receive sufficient support from opposition parties to pass the vote on the speech.

