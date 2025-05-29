“The truth is he’s not going to resign; he’s made that clear,” but only one comptroller candidate actually called for Adams to step down

In the race for New York City comptroller, two Democratic candidates are taking different approaches in their stance against Mayor Eric Adams, highlighting a growing divide in how city officials respond to the embattled mayor.

According to Politico, City Council member Justin Brannan and Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine, both vying for the fiscal watchdog position, have shown contrasting styles in their criticism of Adams, particularly following the Department of Justice’s involvement in the mayor’s federal corruption case.

“The truth is he’s not going to resign; he’s made that clear,” Levine stated in a recent interview, maintaining a measured approach to the situation. Meanwhile, Brannan took a more decisive stance by joining fellow Democrats in calling for Adams’ resignation after the DOJ moved to drop federal corruption charges against the mayor.

Brannan, who serves as the City Council’s Finance Chair, has positioned himself as a more confrontational figure, questioning his opponent’s commitment to standing up against Adams. His campaign has emphasized this contrast through advertisements featuring bold sounds and imagery, directly challenging the mayor’s budget cuts.

There are great candidates. We have the comptroller, city council members. Just sucks bc the campaigns are not breaking through. I guess it’s alot for average voters to research on their own. People remember the good Cuomo and are forgetting why he resigned. — Jassmine (@jassmine_b) May 28, 2025

Levine has defended his record of criticism against the Adams administration, pointing to his charter-mandated responses to the mayor’s budget in 2024 and 2025. His campaign provided documentation showing his opposition to various mayoral proposals, maintaining that he has been “unsparing in calling out what is an administration riddled with corruption.”

The dynamic between the candidates reflects a significant shift from 2021, when Brannan supported Adams during his mayoral campaign. Brannan’s district, which includes Coney Island, showed strong support for Adams, and both shared police union endorsements. However, Brannan’s current comptroller campaign has secured backing from the Working Families Party, known for its anti-Adams stance.

Looking ahead to the city’s next administration, both candidates have been notably cautious about addressing Democratic frontrunner Andrew Cuomo, who has a history of diminishing the power of oversight positions. When questioned about potentially standing up to a future Mayor Cuomo, both candidates provided general responses about maintaining independence and oversight, regardless of who becomes the next mayor.

